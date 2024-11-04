Jayhawks land a commitment from Bangally Kamara

in other news
Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson commits to Kansas
Five-star guard Darryn Peterson has committed to Kansas.
Zach Clemence talks about his role with team and more
Zach Clemence met with the media on Friday and talked about his role on the team and much more.
Bill Self previews Howard, provides injury updates, and more
On Monday morning, Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence. Self talked about facing Howard on
Recruiting Update: Official visits underway, more to come
The official visits have started with Bangally Kamara and more expected this month. We have the latest in our update.
Five-Star Darryn Peterson to announce tomorrow
Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson will announce his college decision tomorrow.
in other news
Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson commits to Kansas
Five-star guard Darryn Peterson has committed to Kansas.
Zach Clemence talks about his role with team and more
Zach Clemence met with the media on Friday and talked about his role on the team and much more.
Bill Self previews Howard, provides injury updates, and more
On Monday morning, Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence. Self talked about facing Howard on
The Kansas coaches are off to a hot start in the portal and the official portal season has yet to begin.
On Monday, they landed a big commitment from Bangally Kamara, who is at South Carolina. He transferred to South Carolina from Pitt, where he started over 20 games and recorded over 100 tackles.
We have a closer look at the breaking news, how the Kansas staff was able to beat out several teams, and a detailed look at what he brings to the program.
BREAKING: The breakdown and thoughts of Kamara choosing Kansas
- OLB
- PRO
- ATH
- RB
- WDE
- CB
- OLB
- TE
- WR
- SDE