Advertisement

in other news

Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson commits to Kansas

Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson commits to Kansas

Five-star guard Darryn Peterson has committed to Kansas.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Zach Clemence talks about his role with team and more

Zach Clemence talks about his role with team and more

Zach Clemence met with the media on Friday and talked about his role on the team and much more.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Bill Self previews Howard, provides injury updates, and more

Bill Self previews Howard, provides injury updates, and more

On Monday morning, Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence. Self talked about facing Howard on

 • Shay Wildeboor
Recruiting Update: Official visits underway, more to come

Recruiting Update: Official visits underway, more to come

The official visits have started with Bangally Kamara and more expected this month. We have the latest in our update.

Forums content
 • Jon Kirby
Five-Star Darryn Peterson to announce tomorrow

Five-Star Darryn Peterson to announce tomorrow

Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson will announce his college decision tomorrow.

External content
 • Shay Wildeboor

in other news

Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson commits to Kansas

Five-Star guard Darryn Peterson commits to Kansas

Five-star guard Darryn Peterson has committed to Kansas.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Zach Clemence talks about his role with team and more

Zach Clemence talks about his role with team and more

Zach Clemence met with the media on Friday and talked about his role on the team and much more.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Bill Self previews Howard, provides injury updates, and more

Bill Self previews Howard, provides injury updates, and more

On Monday morning, Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence. Self talked about facing Howard on

 • Shay Wildeboor
Published Nov 4, 2024
Jayhawks land a commitment from Bangally Kamara
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

The Kansas coaches are off to a hot start in the portal and the official portal season has yet to begin.


On Monday, they landed a big commitment from Bangally Kamara, who is at South Carolina. He transferred to South Carolina from Pitt, where he started over 20 games and recorded over 100 tackles.


We have a closer look at the breaking news, how the Kansas staff was able to beat out several teams, and a detailed look at what he brings to the program.


BREAKING: The breakdown and thoughts of Kamara choosing Kansas

Kansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement