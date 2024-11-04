Jayhawks land a commitment from Bangally Kamara

The Kansas coaches are off to a hot start in the portal and the official portal season has yet to begin.





On Monday, they landed a big commitment from Bangally Kamara, who is at South Carolina. He transferred to South Carolina from Pitt, where he started over 20 games and recorded over 100 tackles.





We have a closer look at the breaking news, how the Kansas staff was able to beat out several teams, and a detailed look at what he brings to the program.





BREAKING: The breakdown and thoughts of Kamara choosing Kansas