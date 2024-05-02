The Kansas staff was looking for one offensive lineman in the transfer portal and they landed their top target.

Former Michigan offensive lineman Amir Herring announced his commitment a short while ago to the Jayhawks.

It came down to trusting the coaching staff and his past ties with linebackers coach Chris Simpson.

“I had the best relationship with the coaching staff and Coach Leipold and Coach Simpson being the area recruiter here in the Detroit are,” Herring said. “So, I had a previous relationship with him throughout the high school recruiting process.”

Simpson has landed several recruits for the Jayhawks since joining the Kansas staff. Herring took an official visit to Lawrence last weekend and met with the coaches and players. It gave him an opportunity to meet with offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa.

“Coach Agpalsa you know he's great,” Herring said. “Once I got into the portal, you know, they were one of the schools that were highlighted, and I took an official visit there and had a great opportunity to him. We just developed off that and now we're here.”