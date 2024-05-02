Jayhawks land Michigan lineman Amir Herring
The Kansas staff was looking for one offensive lineman in the transfer portal and they landed their top target.
Former Michigan offensive lineman Amir Herring announced his commitment a short while ago to the Jayhawks.
It came down to trusting the coaching staff and his past ties with linebackers coach Chris Simpson.
“I had the best relationship with the coaching staff and Coach Leipold and Coach Simpson being the area recruiter here in the Detroit are,” Herring said. “So, I had a previous relationship with him throughout the high school recruiting process.”
Simpson has landed several recruits for the Jayhawks since joining the Kansas staff. Herring took an official visit to Lawrence last weekend and met with the coaches and players. It gave him an opportunity to meet with offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa.
“Coach Agpalsa you know he's great,” Herring said. “Once I got into the portal, you know, they were one of the schools that were highlighted, and I took an official visit there and had a great opportunity to him. We just developed off that and now we're here.”
The Jayhawks also had another tie with Herring. KU quarterback Isaiah Marshall is his cousin. He told Herring about the program and helped guide him during the visit.
“He just told me that that Kansas is special with a lot of special people,” Herring said. “You know, we're obviously cousins, but, knowing that he's having a great experience there and that the coaches treat you like family as soon as you get there. That was the big thing in my decision.”
Herring was impressed with several aspects of the Kansas program including what they do for their players off the field.
“Just how they care about the student athletes there and everything that they do,” he said. “Mental health, academics, and just how much passion and time they put into the athletes.”
Herring was rated one of the top offensive linemen in the country out of high school by Rivals. He was a member of the Top 250 and ranked the 15th best guard prospect. After entering the transfer portal, he wanted to find the right fit, and he believes he did with Kansas,
“It just feels really good to know where I'm going,” Herring said. “You know there are a lot of special people in that building working tire countless hours to make the student athlete’s experience great. Overall, just knowing they are going to compete for championships, with great head coaching, and how much they're invested in the program really stuck out to me.”