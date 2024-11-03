Jayhawks preparing for Iowa State, Trevor Wilson steps up against KSU

The Jayhawks have a veteran receiver group led by Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold, and Quentin Skinner. Against Kansas State another senior stood out among the group in senior Trevor Wilson. Wilson had four catches and led the team with 69 yards receiving in the loss. Lance Leipold said during the bye-week Wilson has come up with some key catches. “In back-to-back weeks he has come up with some really nice catches.” Leipold said. “(Last) Saturday was probably his best receiving day as a Jayhawk, and he continues to gain confidence. He's been very solid for us as a returner and it's great to see a guy who's a senior that's a talented player, and one of the faster players on the team.” He adds speed to the position and waited his turn playing behind a group of seniors who have been in the program for four years. Wilson, who transferred from Buffalo, could provide more production in the back half of the season. “We know we have some established receivers that have been very productive for us,” Leipold said. “Trevor stayed positive and hardworking and has waited for opportunities and he's somebody that'll continue to get opportunities here as we move forward.”

KU is getting ready to face an Iowa State defense that ranks at the top of the Big 12

Leipold talks about importance of ball security, looking back at KSU

The Kansas State game ended in heart-breaking fashion like so many games this season. The Jayhawks had the ball and were starting a drive trailing by two. But a Jalon Daniels run at the end of the game came up short of the first down on fourth down. On the drive before that Daniels fumbled near midfield with 3:54 left in the game with KU leading 27-26. “Jalon would be one of the first to admit ball security is something he has to continue to work on,” Leipold said. “If you remember early in the game there was a third and seven or so, and he's scrambling and doesn't even look like we're going to get probably sacked. And he gets around the corner on our sideline, tightropes, the sideline, gets us a big first down.” Daniels outran the Kansas State blitz several times and created something when the play looked like it would break down. He finished with 66 yards rushing and helped the offense put up nearly 200 yards on the ground. “It's those type of scrambling, aggressive plays that he makes for us,” Leipold said. “It doesn't go unnoticed and appreciate it as much. And then here he is trying to scramble, make a big play. And again, things we talk about are wrist above elbow, keeping the ball high and tight to your body and things like that.”

KU preparing for top-ranked Iowa State defense