Kansas battled back to stay in the game after starting Jalon Daniels left with an injury at halftime. Jason Bean threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns in the second half leading the Jayhawks all the way to the final drive.

“We’ve got to put it away after the film,” wide receiver Quentin Skinner said. “Own our mistakes and hear a speech from coach, the coaches and know what we need to work on. And individually, as a group, we're going to talk and know the standpoint of what's going into this week.”

In a battle of ranked teams, the Jayhawks loss to TCU 38-31 in front of a national audience as ESPN GameDay was in Lawrence for the weekend.

After suffering their first loss of the season the players will quickly turn their focus to Oklahoma.

The players know they will have to bounce back and get ready for the Sooners, where they are a touchdown underdog.

Linebacker Craig Young admitted the loss was tough to take, but it needs to be a learning experience.

“This game definitely hurts,” Young said. “We've definitely got to put it behind us, but we have to also watch it, and see where our mistakes were at, and we have to correct our mistakes. I feel like we gave them this game with our own mistakes, and with the penalties and everything. It's definitely a hard pill to swallow. But if guys come in with the same mentality that we had six weeks ago, a 1-0 mentality, I think we should be fine.”

The Jayhawks have been at home for three straight games and now go on the road for two, then get a bye week. They are 2-0 on the road this season with wins over West Virginia and Houston.

“There is still a lot of football left,” said linebacker Rich Miller. “We must come in Monday, own it on film, still give it our all, no matter what, because one loss won't define us. It doesn't define our season. It doesn't say what we're going to do, how the rest of the season's going to be. We have a lot of football to be played. We’ve got to understand that. We just have to own it on film and get ready for the next opponent.”

Oklahoma is expected to get quarterback Dillon Gabriel back after he missed the Texas game. The Sooners have struggled on defense and rank 122nd against the run.

This is a big game for Skinner. He played high school football at Claremore High in Oklahoma and was not recruited by the Sooners. He will get an opportunity to go back home and play in front of family and friends.

“This is a personal one because I'm from there,” he said. “I want every week to be my best week. But you know this one man, I don't know if anyone's going to hear a word from me in the facility. I'm going to be locked before. I'm smiling right now about it still right now.”