If the Jayhawks continue to play like they did against Illinois and the second half of the Missouri State game, they are going to be an issue for opponents all season.

In a nationally televised game, the Jayhawks took the fight to Illinois, a Big 10 team who prides themselves on being physical. For much of the contest Kansas matched Illinois physicality and then some.

All week I said going into the game the two key factors will be the scheme Andy Kotelnicki puts together for the Illinois defense and the physical side of the matchup.

The Jayhawks passed both with high grades.

Against Missouri State, Jalon Daniels did not play, and Kotelnicki kept the playbook simple. But that all changed against Illinois. Kotelnicki went deep into his bag of tricks that includes motions, multiple formations, and some wrinkles he did not show last season.

The Illini were on their heels all night. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is known for his defensive mind when he moved up the coaching ranks as a coordinator at Kansas State and Wisconsin. Illinois is also breaking in a new defensive coordinator in Aaron Henry.

They got to see the offense in full operation mode.

“Obviously, when you play an early season opponent, they have the entire year to look at your film, so I think in the first two games it's very evident that some of the things that we need to do,” Bielema said. “Especially on the defense side of the ball, just look at closely what we're doing, how we're doing it, and be able to make plays.”