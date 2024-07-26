“It was a great experience,” Mason said. “I mean, I grew up being a KU fan. I can really make it happen and be a part of the school. It's humbling to get that offer from KU.”

The Wichita Northwest prospect was one of the standouts at the KU summer football camps last month. After a strong showing at a camp in June he picked up an offer from the coaching staff.

Jaylen Mason is coming off a good summer camp circuit establishing himself as the top quarterback recruit in the state.

That experience gave him an opportunity to work with Kansas quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski.

“Coach Z is a great coach,” Mason said. “He's a cool guy as well. I mean, you can tell he's like a genius when it comes to the quarterback stuff. When we went up there for the barbecue you can tell he knows how to have fun too. It's not all football. You have to have fun with it while playing football. When I was working with him and you make a mistake it was next play, next play. You make a mistake move to the next play. I really like that about Coach Z.”

Mason took another visit to Lawrence shortly after the camp for the Crimson and Blue BBQ featuring several 2026 recruits. It was an extra meeting to see the coaches and hear about the program.

“It was a good time,” Mason said. Definitely. “It was like a tour. The main part was like a tour on campus with a golf cart driving around. It is definitely a beautiful campus, and I had a great time. The coaches were all welcoming and my family felt welcomed.”

Mason attended a camp at Iowa State, where he picked up an offer after his performance. He concludes the summer with Big 12 offers and will get ready for his junior season.

“My dreams are coming to reality pretty quick,” he said. “I'm still saying humble, just working, keep my head down. I know the best is yet to come. I love KU and Iowa State. I like they believed in me and were the first to offer. So, I respect them very much for that.”

He also participated in the Kansas State camp last night.