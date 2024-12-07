Jim Zebrowski emerges as leading candidate for OC position

All signs are pointing for Jim Zebrowski to take over as the offensive coordinator and replacer Jeff Grimes who left for Wisconsin.

Zebrowski would be a natural fit for the position having been with the Kansas program since Lance Leipold was hired in 2021.

He was promoted to the Co-Offensive Coordinator role after the 2023 season. He handled the play-calling duties in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl guiding the offense to the 591 yards of offense and 49 points.

Zebrowski was named to the Broyles Award Watch List last season given to the best assistant coach in college football.

Leipold could look outside the program and would get a lot of interest but all signs appear he will stay within. Zebrowski knows the system and just an important, know Jalon Daniels. Last night Daniels announced he would return to Kansas for his final season.