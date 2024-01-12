Kansas head coach Bill Self announced Friday that Johnny Furphy is going to start Saturday’s game against Oklahoma. Furphy scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds in 17 minutes during the 65-60 loss to UCF on Wednesday.

“We’re going to start Johnny tomorrow,” Self said. “Johnny’s going to start, we’re going to try something different and we’re going to see how that goes. Obviously, I think he’s playing with more confidence.”

Self has been most impressed with the athleticism that Furphy has displayed, and likes to see that there is little hesitation for him to shoot from outside.

“The first half the other day, he made the play in transition that was about as athletic as anybody we’ve ever had taking off with one foot like that in transition,” Self said. “I don’t remember CB [Christian Braun] looking like that as a freshman, but he’s been shown flashes… of shooting the ball with more confidence, and looking to shoot the ball.”

While Furphy is getting an upgrade, Self is still looking to see more out of the freshman, especially when attacking the basket.

“I haven’t seen him be a lot different confidence-wise in attacking the basket off the bounce and things like that, but he’ll get there,” Self said.

Furphy will replace Elmarko Jackson, who has struggled in the first two games of Big 12 Conference play, going scoreless against both TCU and UCF.

“Maybe it’ll be good for Elmarko coming off the bench, kind of watching what’s going on first,” Self said.

Jackson put together a solid performance against Wichita State in the final non-conference game of the season when he scored 12 points, but the regression into conference play has been evident. Self hopes to see more of the player who played against Wichita State when he comes off the bench on Saturday.

“Energy, aggressiveness, athleticism,” Self said of what he wants to see from Jackson. “That’s what I want when he’s not coming off the bench too.”

Furphy started in place of KJ Adams during the game against Chaminade which Adams was unable to start for, but this will be a different test. However, Self does not see much change on the court due to this decision.

“There’s nothing major about this,” Self said of the move. “It’s not something that ‘well this is something that we’re really trying to change the outlook of our team.’ It’s not. We’re not at all. In all honesty, I think Johnny has been playing more consistently well here of late and certainly looked to be more aggressive.”



