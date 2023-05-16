Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson started recruiting the Phoenix area last year and quickly built relationships. Desert Edge High School has been one of the main schools he targeted when he landed in Phoenix last May.

“I'm just looking forward to seeing everybody,” Kamara said. “I've talked to a majority of the staff and people in the recruiting department office. I’m ready to match names to face and just see and greet everyone.”

Jonathan Kamara , one of the top prospects in Arizona, confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will take an unofficial visit this weekend.

But before that happens, they will have an important visitor on campus.

This will be the final week on the road recruiting for most of the Kansas coaches. They will use the next seven to 10 days to start winding down and get ready for the camp season.

Peterson is recruiting the area this week and will visit the school again.

“It has been really fun getting to know him,” Kamara said. “He's a happy person and his energy is unmatched. Every time he seems excited and it's amazing.”

Kamara picked up an offer from Kansas in February. He said Peterson told him they like his physicality for his size and how well he moves.

He plans to take his unofficial visit this weekend with his uncle.

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, he was an All-Metro selection last year and is receiving a lot of interest from college coaches. Two of his recent offers came from Texas and Iowa State.

“It was crazy getting the offer from Texas because knowing the history behind the program and just how historic everything with the program is,” he said.

Kamara is expected to visit Kansas twice in the next two months. He has an official visit scheduled with KU at the end of June when he will visit with two of his teammates Aundre Gibson and Deshawn Warner.

Gibson, a cornerback, committed to the Jayhawks in the spring.

“He just said he loved it up there and it's different up there,” Kamara said of Gibson. “He said the excitement about us (Desert Edge players) is crazy and they think they have something good going on with us and that we can go be great up there."

There has been a lot of attention from Big 12 schools and Kansas State is another school who offered. Kamara said a lot of coaches are reaching out and more attention could come this week.

“This week I could get more offers because they have a showcase and a lot of schools are coming out to see me,” he said.