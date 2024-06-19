Jordan Fields, Jackson Cook set to begin midweek visits
The midweek visits are going strong as the coaching staff started hosting recruits yesterday with the arrival of Andrew Williams. Today two more visitors will arrive with Jackson Cook and Jordan Fields.
Fields is an offensive lineman from North Shore, one of the top high school programs in Texas. He said the Kansas staff watched his film and contacted him through Twitter/X in the beginning. After the initial process he started to talk with Kansas offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa.
“He's a great guy,” Fields said. “I have one of the best relationships with him out of any of the coaches that are recruiting me. He checks on me all the time. He, along with a couple other coaches, they checked on me when the big storm came, so that really meant something. He's really a family guy, so that makes it better too because he actually cares. He actually cares about my future and what I do with myself even after college.”
His athleticism and size caught the attention of Agpalsa. At 6-foot-5, 270 pounds he has an 85-inch wingspan.
“He told me he likes how big and athletic I am, because it's very rare you get someone that's so big and long and athletic, he said,” Fields said. He told me, "We could definitely do something with that. We could definitely build you up.’”
It will be a busy week for Fields as he just finished up an official to Pitt last weekend. He will arrive in Lawrence today and then head to Houston for his final visit over the weekend. His first official visit was to Toledo. After his visits he will look back over all the information and make a college decision.
“I want good a place with good academics,” he said. “Kansas definitely has that there. And I definitely look at the coaches and how they see players and treat players and how they care, even outside of football.”
Cook is expected to make a decision after his Kansas visit
Cook, who is a wide receiver from South Gwinnett, is coming off an official visit to UConn. Kansas wide receivers coach Terry Samuel is the lead recruiter for him, and Cook remembered the first time Samuel visited his school.
Cook had to leave class to meet with Samuel. His teacher asked if Samuel was waiting for him, and he said yes. The teacher went in the hallway to tell Samuel he was recruiting a good student and said nice things about Cook.
The two have stayed in contact since Samuel’s visit.
“Coach Samuel and me, we've been staying in touch,” Cook said. “He's ready for me to come up there and visit. We talked on Father’s Day, as a matter of fact. I told him happy Father's Day. He told my dad happy Father's Day. And he's just ready for me to come up there and see their program.”
Cook’s first official visit was Bowling Green the first weekend in June. He announced he will be making a college decision soon.
After his visit to Kansas, he wants to find his future college home. He said there are several factors he is looking for when deciding.
“I want that great feeling on game days on Saturday,” Cook said. “I’m just looking for a team that can take my game to the next level. A great offense, great offensive coordinator, great receivers coach, great receiver room. Just a great program. I’m looking for a place with great leaders for the next three to four years.”