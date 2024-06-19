The midweek visits are going strong as the coaching staff started hosting recruits yesterday with the arrival of Andrew Williams. Today two more visitors will arrive with Jackson Cook and Jordan Fields.

Fields is an offensive lineman from North Shore, one of the top high school programs in Texas. He said the Kansas staff watched his film and contacted him through Twitter/X in the beginning. After the initial process he started to talk with Kansas offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa.

“He's a great guy,” Fields said. “I have one of the best relationships with him out of any of the coaches that are recruiting me. He checks on me all the time. He, along with a couple other coaches, they checked on me when the big storm came, so that really meant something. He's really a family guy, so that makes it better too because he actually cares. He actually cares about my future and what I do with myself even after college.”

His athleticism and size caught the attention of Agpalsa. At 6-foot-5, 270 pounds he has an 85-inch wingspan.

“He told me he likes how big and athletic I am, because it's very rare you get someone that's so big and long and athletic, he said,” Fields said. He told me, "We could definitely do something with that. We could definitely build you up.’”

It will be a busy week for Fields as he just finished up an official to Pitt last weekend. He will arrive in Lawrence today and then head to Houston for his final visit over the weekend. His first official visit was to Toledo. After his visits he will look back over all the information and make a college decision.

“I want good a place with good academics,” he said. “Kansas definitely has that there. And I definitely look at the coaches and how they see players and treat players and how they care, even outside of football.”