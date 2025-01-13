Joseph Sipp had good information about the KU program before signing

The Jayhawks set out to strengthen their linebacker group through the transfer portal and they accomplished that goal.
Joseph Sipp was one of the linebackers to sign with the Jayhawks and he had inside information about the program before he took his official visit. Sipp played at Bowling Green and was a teammate of Kansas linebacker JB Brown.
“Growing up with him at Bowling Green, he took me under my wing my first year there, and he showed me the ropes,” Sipp said. “I know that he wouldn't steer me wrong. He was a big part of me making my decision. His info and his input into the program and what they had to offer.”
Sipp eventually followed the same path as Brown going from Bowling Green to Lawrence. He leaned on Brown for this thoughts about playing at KU.
“JB said he had a great experience there his two years,” Sipp said. “He basically said he wouldn't regret it. He said it transformed his body into a real division one body, which is something I'm looking forward to doing. He said the culture was strong there. They had a good culture already built into the program before he got there. When he got there, his personality and the culture just went right along with it.”
During his official visit, Sipp got to see firsthand what Brown told him. It started with linebackers coach and assistant head coach Chris Simpson.
“He's a really good guy,” Sipp said. “He has a great personality, and that rubbed off on me. He was very nice to me and my parents. I really got close to him. JB told me he was a great coach, a great teacher, a great leader, and that's a guy I want to be around.”
Sipp said there were several factors that helped him to sign with the Jayhawks.
“What really led me there was the coaching staff,” he said. “They welcomed me with open arms. I was one of the first linebackers to come up high on their board. There is a great chance of playing and leaving a mark there and winning the conference. We have a great team this year. I like the defense they run. It's similar to the scheme we ran at Bowling Green. It won't be a hard fit to adjust to. Then, with NIL that I have there that I didn't have at Bowling Green to help out with my money situation.”
Johnny Thompson was his player host on the visit, and they talked about what it is like inside the program.
This season Sipp recorded 79 tackles, 11.5 TFL, and seven sacks. He was voted first team All-MAC and is ready to start his career at Kansas. He is scheduled to report to campus this week.
“I'm excited,” he said. “I can't wait to take on the task and to help the team win the conference. I'm stoked to meet the new guys, make some new friends on the team and build this program up.”