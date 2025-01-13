Joseph Sipp had good information about the KU program before signing

The Jayhawks set out to strengthen their linebacker group through the transfer portal and they accomplished that goal.

Joseph Sipp was one of the linebackers to sign with the Jayhawks and he had inside information about the program before he took his official visit. Sipp played at Bowling Green and was a teammate of Kansas linebacker JB Brown.

“Growing up with him at Bowling Green, he took me under my wing my first year there, and he showed me the ropes,” Sipp said. “I know that he wouldn't steer me wrong. He was a big part of me making my decision. His info and his input into the program and what they had to offer.”

Sipp eventually followed the same path as Brown going from Bowling Green to Lawrence. He leaned on Brown for this thoughts about playing at KU.

“JB said he had a great experience there his two years,” Sipp said. “He basically said he wouldn't regret it. He said it transformed his body into a real division one body, which is something I'm looking forward to doing. He said the culture was strong there. They had a good culture already built into the program before he got there. When he got there, his personality and the culture just went right along with it.”