Kaden Cooper, the 6-foot-6, 180-pound small forward from The Skill Factory Prep in Atlanta, Ga., has emerged as one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2023 class.

Originally from Ada, Okla., Cooper, the No. 34 ranked player in the 2023 class, has narrowed his list of schools down to Kansas, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma, and Texas. Now, from what I've been told, visits to Kansas, LSU, and Alabama, In fact, Cooper, the No. 10 ranked small forward in the 2023 class, will arrive in Lawrence on Thursday or Friday for the start of his official visit to Kansas.

