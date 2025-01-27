Kaden Snyder decided no reason to wait any longer, commits to Kansas

“I got off the phone with Coach Leipold and Coach Agpalsa, and I was like, what's really stopping me at this point?,” Snyder said. “I mean, that's (KU) kind of where I planned to go. I kind of had it locked in. So, I was like, I'm not going to waste anybody's time. And I just decided to tell them awesome this morning.”

Snyder told Jayhawk Slant last week he wanted to take official visits in the spring before coming to a decision. But after a phone call with Lance Leipold and Daryl Agpalsa on Sunday evening that changed.

The Jayhawks continue on a recruiting roll with another one of the state’s top players giving a verbal commitment. On Monday afternoon Kaden Snyder , one of the top offensive linemen in the state, announced he was heading to Kansas.

This morning Snyder called the coaching staff and let them he was ready to be a Jayhawk.

“They were hyped,” Snyder said. “It wasn't too unexpected, but they were pumped up. They didn't think I was just going to do it so quickly either. So that was nice to see how excited they were.”

Snyder took an unofficial visit to Kansas for the first Junior Day two weekends ago. He was in a group that featured several of the top players in the state. It gave him another opportunity to spend time with Agpalsa and the coaches.

“I've been around them quite a bit and I would say I'm pretty close with them,” Snyder said. “It was just another good visit with them. I talk with Coach Agpalsa all the time. We were on a call for an hour and a half the other day. He's overall just a good guy. He wants to build a relationship so he can push you as hard as he can.”

Snyder talks with several of the top players and has taken notice of the success the Kansas coaches are having in recruiting.

“That was also another big reason,” Snyder said. “This is going to be the best recruiting class they’ve ever had, and it's already top 10 or top 11 right now in the nation. I was like, I might as well add on to that and make it even better.”

When Snyder took his last unofficial visit he drove to campus with Ian Premer. The two are good friends and Snyder said he is going to try and get Premer to join him.

“I’m already working on him,” he said.