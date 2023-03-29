Kaedin Massey visits Kansas, meets with Chancellor, academics
Kaedin Massey is no stranger to Lawrence and has been to campus several times. One of the top prospects in the Kansas 2024 class made another visit to the University of Kansas on Tuesday.
Massey has seen everything up close with the football program, and this visit had a different feel.
The focus was to see more of campus, take a detailed look at academics and a meeting Dr. Doug Girod, the Chancellor of KU.
“This one was different from previous visits because I got to tour the Engineer building and speak with a professor there,” Massey said. “It was nice to be able to tour the academic building there. And I toured the athlete’s academic center. I toured the dorms where I'd live. I got to speak with the chancellor, so that was pretty cool. It was just a really eventful day.”
Massey plans to major in Engineering. He used the visit to speak with professors and see the inside of the program.
“The Engineer building is neatly laid out,” he said. “There are multiple buildings, but it's nice how they're all interconnected between all of the different branches that engineering can break down into. It was nice seeing that they have spaces dedicated to studying and tutoring.”
After touring the Engineering side he had the opportunity to meet Girod.
“It was really cool,” Massey said. “I mean, he’s the head dog, you know. It was nice to be able to speak with him and hear about the university as a whole and not just football or the academics. He just talked about the big picture of the whole university.”
Massey’s last visit to campus was in December when the Jayhawks were preparing to play Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl. He watched practice for the bowl game and got to compare that to a spring practice.
“It was different practice than the other one,” he said. “I wouldn't say slower paced, but more about fundamentals. I saw a bowl prep practice, where everyone's fine tuning and it's the end of the season kind of scenarios. But this one was different in the fact that there was more teaching moments that I got to see.”
He spoke with several coaches during his visit including a meeting with Lance Leipold and offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.
“I've been keeping contact through phone calls and FaceTime,” Massey said. “But being there face to face and talking to them is just better.”
Massey has taken unofficial visits to KU, Kansas State, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. This weekend he will make the trip to Oklahoma State.
“Nothing really set in stone yet after Oklahoma State,” he said. “I'm really just trying to get around and this was a big stretch of unofficials. Then I will start doing a little more of the narrowing down process and planning some officials.”
He will discuss the recruiting with family after his visits. From there he will start working on his official visits, which will start in the summer.
“There will be a time where I sit down with my family and start talking about each school and finding pros, cons, and things like that,” Massey said. “The ones that I think I would fit in the most and like the most, I put them on a list and make some officials visits. Just start narrowing it down.”