Kaedin Massey is no stranger to Lawrence and has been to campus several times. One of the top prospects in the Kansas 2024 class made another visit to the University of Kansas on Tuesday.

Massey has seen everything up close with the football program, and this visit had a different feel.

The focus was to see more of campus, take a detailed look at academics and a meeting Dr. Doug Girod, the Chancellor of KU.

“This one was different from previous visits because I got to tour the Engineer building and speak with a professor there,” Massey said. “It was nice to be able to tour the academic building there. And I toured the athlete’s academic center. I toured the dorms where I'd live. I got to speak with the chancellor, so that was pretty cool. It was just a really eventful day.”

Massey plans to major in Engineering. He used the visit to speak with professors and see the inside of the program.

“The Engineer building is neatly laid out,” he said. “There are multiple buildings, but it's nice how they're all interconnected between all of the different branches that engineering can break down into. It was nice seeing that they have spaces dedicated to studying and tutoring.”