Lance Leipold said spring football better than expected

Kansas is about halfway done with spring practice and will take a short absence for spring break. Lance Leipold met with the media on Thursday, talking about what he’s seen from the team overall as well as diving into some of the position groups.

Team has been ‘probably a little better’ than Leipold expected

Leipold said he likes the makeup of this team and that they’ve exceeded his expectations. He said the Jayhawks have been coachable and played with high effort, as well as having newcomers acclimate well.

He was asked about his team heading into the time off with spring break.

"You know, probably a little better than I expected," he said. "I've been extremely pleased with our ability to be coached, our effort level,” Leipold said. “We continue to work. You know, I think we're playing at a higher level of strain and finish in our program. I think our guys, the new guys, have fit in extremely well. You know, we've thrown a fair amount at them, and I think all in all, they've absorbed the information.”

Leipold said he’s seen more people get around the ball and finish plays with good effort. Playing with strain and effort has been a major focus of Kansas during spring ball.

“I think right now, we're, our urgency to get on the field, get off the field, get around the ball, try to punch things out. All the things,” Leipold said. “Everybody talks about it, but it's a matter of, I just think we have a renowned way of what we're expecting in that standard. You know, how it's being graded when we show it on film, all those things, and when they see it and embrace it, I think good things follow.”

Kansas’ current roster has made for a lot of competition for playing time. A large number of senior contributors are no longer on the team, making returners and transfers competing for reps. Leipold said the competition has been very good and made things productive.

“There is a difference right now in our program compared to a year ago and approach to some things and it has to do with, you know, probably some of the things you guys have been asking about the new guys at certain positions, including coaches,” Leipold said. “And some of that creates a new sense of energy and just a different atmosphere that right now has made our first six practices, I think, very productive, and I'm pleased with.”