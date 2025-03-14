Lance Leipold said spring football better than expected

Kansas is about halfway done with spring practice and will take a short absence for spring break. Lance Leipold met with the media on Thursday, talking about what he’s seen from the team overall as well as diving into some of the position groups.
Team has been ‘probably a little better’ than Leipold expected
Leipold said he likes the makeup of this team and that they’ve exceeded his expectations. He said the Jayhawks have been coachable and played with high effort, as well as having newcomers acclimate well.
He was asked about his team heading into the time off with spring break.
"You know, probably a little better than I expected," he said. "I've been extremely pleased with our ability to be coached, our effort level,” Leipold said. “We continue to work. You know, I think we're playing at a higher level of strain and finish in our program. I think our guys, the new guys, have fit in extremely well. You know, we've thrown a fair amount at them, and I think all in all, they've absorbed the information.”
Leipold said he’s seen more people get around the ball and finish plays with good effort. Playing with strain and effort has been a major focus of Kansas during spring ball.
“I think right now, we're, our urgency to get on the field, get off the field, get around the ball, try to punch things out. All the things,” Leipold said. “Everybody talks about it, but it's a matter of, I just think we have a renowned way of what we're expecting in that standard. You know, how it's being graded when we show it on film, all those things, and when they see it and embrace it, I think good things follow.”
Kansas’ current roster has made for a lot of competition for playing time. A large number of senior contributors are no longer on the team, making returners and transfers competing for reps. Leipold said the competition has been very good and made things productive.
“There is a difference right now in our program compared to a year ago and approach to some things and it has to do with, you know, probably some of the things you guys have been asking about the new guys at certain positions, including coaches,” Leipold said. “And some of that creates a new sense of energy and just a different atmosphere that right now has made our first six practices, I think, very productive, and I'm pleased with.”
Linebackers are playing downhill
The Jayhawks brought in a ton of talent at the linebacker positions with the additions of Bangally Kamara, Joseph Sipp and Trey Lathan. Leipold touched on what he’s seen from the newcomers.
“Bangally Kamara is one that consistently shows up,” Leipold said. “Joe Sipp may not always pass the eyeball test with people, but he's very instinctive and physical. You know, Trey Lathan's done a nice job.”
Kansas still has returners who can produce at linebacker. Jayson Gilliom returns for his senior season as well as underclassmen Logan Brantley and Jon Jon Kamara. Leipold said that this group, who had primarily been backups, can shine in a bigger role.
“Sometimes when you bring in guys and you still have guys that are in the earlier part of their career, guys have been backups, you see them rise to the occasion well, with experience,” Leipold said.
Question marks in receiving room started to get answered
Wide receiver has been one of the biggest question marks for the 2025 Jayhawks after losing the three receivers who had put together the bulk of the pass-catching production throughout their careers.
Kansas signed four wide receivers in the transfer portal– Emmanuel Henderson from Alabama, Cam Pickett from Ball State, Bryson Canty from Columbia, and Levi Wentz from Albany. Leipold said they have shown flashes and Canty will report in the summer.
“I think all of them have been showing flashes that they're going to help this football team,” Leipold said. “Emmanuel again has that speed that we've been looking for and he's going to be able to help us. But Levi Wentz is a guy that's been able to go up and make some plays and has shown his ability to make contested catches, ability to get open and do things, excited about him.”
Kansas has few returners at wide out, but Leipold said Doug Emilien and Keaton Kubecka have shown patience and have shown that they’re going to help.
Jackson Cook, Bryson Hayes and Tate Nagy join the roster as early enrollees. Leipold said you’ll be able to see a difference with guys who joined the roster early once the calendar turns to August.