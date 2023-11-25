The Jayhawks finished the regular season in style with a 49-16 win over Cincinnati to improve to 8-4, and 5-4 in Big 12 Conference play. Jason Bean went 13-of-17 passing for two touchdowns and 250 yards, while adding two more scores on the ground to go along with 90 more yards. The winning record in conference play was the first time the Jayhawks had accomplished the feat since the 2007 season.

1st quarter

Cincinnati got the ball to start, and ran off 6:48 on their first drive. The Bearcats were up 3-0 by way of a 49-yard field goal. They converted on a fourth and short in Jayhawk territory to extend the drive. The Jayhawks looked like they were moving in a positive direction on their first drive, moving into Cincinnati territory with first down catches from Luke Grimm and Quentin Skinner. However, when faced with third and one, Jason Bean was tackled in the backfield trying to run the option, forcing a punt. Cincinnati did not make much progress down the field, as Austin Booker put a hand up to break up a third down pass. A 53-yard punt pinned Kansas at their own 11. The last play of the quarter saw the Jayhawks start their second drive with a 25 yard pass from Bean to Lawrence Arnold.

2nd quarter

The drive once ended with a punt after the Jayhawks got into Cincinnati territory. It appeared they had pinned the Bearcats at their own three yard line, but Torry Locklin was flagged for holding while the ball was in the air. Head coach Lance Leipold expressed major displeasure toward the officiating for the second week in a row. Cincinnati got one first down, but then tried to test Cobee Bryant deep, who came up with an acrobatic, one-handed interception at his own 23-yard line. The Jayhawks tested Cincinnati deep on the very next play, gaining 40 yards on a pass to Grimm. That propelled a touchdown drive, as on the fifth play, Devin Neal ran it in from 11 yards out to put Kansas up 7-3. After a quick three-and-out, Kansas got the ball back and kept their offensive momentum going. A 38 yard burst from Neal put Kansas in good position, and then Bean found Jared Casey on a 15 yard pass to extend the Kansas lead to 14-3. The Bearcats responded with a 13 play, 75 yard touchdown drive that took over five minutes off of the clock, leaving the Jayhawks with just 26 seconds left in the half. There were only two plays over 10 yards for the Bearcats on the drive, but ultimately it was Ryan Montgomery catching an 11 yard touchdown pass that brought them within four at 14-10. Cincinnati did not manage the situation well however, as they kicked a squib kick right to Jared Casey, who returned it from the 22 up to the 44-yard line. Bean then completed a 30 yard pass to Arnold. The very next play, Mason Fairchild was wide open in the end zone to give Kansas a 21-10 lead. Cincinnati just ran the ball with their one play, as halftime came with the Jayhawks set to receive the second half kickoff.

3rd quarter

The Jayhawks received the second half kickoff and picked up where they left off in the first half. They went 75 yards in eight plays to score a touchdown on their fourth straight drive. Neal took a direct snap and went untouched for a 30 yard touchdown as Kansas went up 28-10. Cincinnati's offense returned to the field for more than one play for the first time since they had brought the game within four with a touchdown. The first drive of the second half went about as bad as it could have gone for the Bearcats as they took 13 plays to get into field goal range, but missed the kick. The drive also took 5:57 off of the clock while they were down by 18. The Jayhawks four straight drives with a touchdown streak ended when they went three-and-out, giving the Bearcats the ball back at their own 33.

4th quarter