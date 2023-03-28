“Coach Peterson is my guy, every time I see him or FaceTime him he’s always happy and smiling,” Kamara said. “He is a very genuine dude and a great coach.”

Peterson is locked in on Jonathan Kamara , another player from Desert Edge and he is hoping to have the same results as he did with Gibson.

He made fast inroads earlier this month getting a commitment from Aundre Gibson, a cornerback from Desert Edge who has been highly recruited.

The Kansas coaches are hoping to build a pipeline to Desert Edge High School. Phoenix is a new territory for the Jayhawks and Jordan Peterson has been recruiting the area for close to a year.

At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds Kamara has a frame that can add more weight and that is one reason the Jayhawks are targeting him as a linebacker. Kamara has talked with head coach Lance Leipold and linebackers coach Chris Simpson.

“I’ve talked to majority of the staff including Coach Leipold,” he said. “Besides Coach Peterson I talk to Coach Simpson a lot because they’re recruiting me as an OLB.”

Peterson started recruiting the Phoenix area last spring. Desert Edge is a school loaded with talent in several classes. The players are Desert Edge are becoming familiar with the KU program.

“I know that ever since Coach Leipold came in, the culture and believe in the football program has changed,” Kamara said. “And the university is investing more into the program with new facilities and more.”

Gibson and Kamara are good friends and have talked about Kansas. Gibson gave his verbal commitment to the Jayhawks and Kamara asked about his visit to Lawrence.

“Dre has told me it feels like a family up there and everybody is cool with each other,” Kamara said. “The campus and athlete’s apartments are tough.”

When the coaches watched Kamara’s film, he reminded them of a current Jayhawk.

“Coach Peterson told me they like the way I move for how big I’m and that I’m physical and can cover,” he said. “They see me like a Craig Young.”

Kamara said once spring football is over for his high school team, he will take unofficial visits. He plans to visit Kansas and Kansas State along with other schools. He has visited Arizona State.