Kansas’ lack of late-game execution leads to double-overtime collapse

At two different junctures in Kansas’ eventual 92-26 loss to Houston, it seemed like the Jayhawks had a victory secured. In regulation, Rylan Griffen hit a three, and Flory Bidunga threw down a dunk to give Kansas a 66-60 lead with 1:31 to play. According to ESPN analytics, Kansas had an 86% win probability.

In overtime, Dajuan Harris went to the free throw line with Kansas leading 79-73. The Jayhawks’ win probability sat at 99% with a four-point lead with 18 seconds to play.

Kansas failed to close out the game in both instances, ultimately extending the game to double overtimes where the Jayhawks would eventually run out of gas. The Jayhawks made far too many mistakes in end-of-game scenarios that proved too much to overcome.

Here’s a closer look at how Kansas failed to close out the game:

Kansas turned the ball over with 0:35 to play in regulation with a four-point lead. Zeke Mayo drew his defender in the air and thought he drew a foul, but it wasn’t called, and the Jayhawks eventually lost possession.

Milos Uzan then made it a two-point game, and Houston was able to set up its full-court press after a timeout. JoJo Tugler made it hard for Mayo to find an open man on the inbound, resulting in a five-second call.

“The biggest thing was putting JoJo on the ball,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said postgame. “JoJo takes everything vertical away, so now the denies come left and right.”

J’Wan Roberts tied the game at 66-66 after knocking down two free throws. With a chance to win the game in regulation, Kansas could not get anything going on offense and turned the ball over again.

In overtime, Harris missed both free throws that would have given Kansas an essentially insurmountable eight-point lead with 0:18 on the clock. Free throws were a problem for both teams throughout the marathon game, with Kansas finishing 17/30 from the line and Houston 14/25.

“He goes to the line and misses two, and I think to your point, I think that could be somewhat fatigue as well,” Bill Self said.

Emanuel Sharp immediately answered by hitting a contested three to make it a one-possession game. Houston set up its full-court press, again with Tugler on the ball. Mayo was the inbounder, and the pass was deflected by Uzan to Mylik Wilson.

“We didn’t execute, put it on me,” Self said. “We’ve got a way to get it in that we practice every day and obviously, maybe not having KJ who’s our best athlete to get open, but we just, we didn’t make a great effort to get open.”

Wilson nailed the three, sending the game to overtime tied 79-79. Self said in hindsight someone should’ve fouled Wilson, but it was too chaotic of a scenario at the moment.

“I didn’t tell them to foul immediately if something went bad,” Self said. “I thought that was sending the wrong message. So obviously, something did go bad and then they make the shot.”

Eventually, Houston outlasted Kansas and won the game in double overtime. It felt like a devastating loss that could’ve been avoided if Kansas executed better with the game on the line.

“It’s like a gut punch man, and it feels terrible,” Hunter Dickinson said. “We did everything we were supposed to do to win, but at the end, didn’t make the right plays to finish it up.”