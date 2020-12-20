JayhawkSlant - Kansas lands Grayden Addision, the top punter in Indiana

One of the question marks going into spring football for Kansas will be the candidates to win the job at punter. Kyle Thompson, was an All Big-12 selection two years ago, but announced he was entering the transfer portal.

That leaves a lot of inexperience. One player who will compete for the job is Grayden Addison, who just committed to the Jayhawks.

Addison, from Indiana, had a great career at Noblesville High. After receiving several accolades, he caught the attention of the Kansas coaches.

“I have a kicking coach that I work with at home, and he actually coached one of the guys on Kansas staff,” Addison said. “He got me in contact with him.”

Addison’s coach is Mark Hagee and he used to Brock Caraboa, who is a defensive analyst on the Kansas staff.

“We started talking a little bit, learning a little more about Kansas, and kind of the opportunity there,” Addison said. “And then we ended up just talking more and more every week and building that connection.

“After talking to him, he introduced me to Coach Wallace and all the special teams staff. And we just got really connected with all these coaches, and then ended up with me getting a preferred walk-on offer.”