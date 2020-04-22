Kansas lands their first lineman in De'Kedrick Sterns
Once again, the team recruiting approach has paid off for the Kansas coaching staff.
In recent weeks De’Kedrick Sterns has been in touch with Jordan Peterson, Luke Meadows, Brent Dearmon, and Les Miles. On Tuesday he let all of them know he was giving them his verbal commitment.
“It came down to the coaching staff there, I really like those guys,” he said. “The relationship we've built over the last couple of months is way different than the other schools recruiting me.”
Sterns told the staff he was committing on Facetime and he said the coaches were excited to hear the news. If there is any video that exists of Meadows, the Kansas fans would probably pay to see it.
“They were all fired up,” Sterns said. “I just told them this morning and they were all screaming. Coach Meadows put on this clown wig. It was great.”
There are several factors that led to Sterns making his decision but the family feel he got from the Kansas side and the fact his mom took notice didn’t hurt.
“My mom even feels the love and we haven’t even been on campus yet,” he said. “It's just different and it feels like family. I haven't got that feeling from any other school. It just feels like family.”
Sterns is now the eighth, early commitment in the 2021 class and has helped the class crack the Top 30 in the national rankings. He has been in contact with other recruits who have committed and are being recruited by the Jayhawks.
“I’ve gotten to know the other recruits,” he said. “They're good guys and we're all in a group chat and they're cool. They're like brothers to me now. I've been talking to them for the last couple of months, so it just feels right.”
The offensive lineman from Del Valle, Texas is an interesting prospect since he has only played his position for a year. He laughed when he said he’s always thought of himself as a defensive lineman. But after one year the college coaches took notice of his talents on the offensive line.
“I think I had a good year,” he said. “After my first year playing o-line I have almost 20 offers. I'm doing nothing but putting in work and getting better every day, so the sky's the limit. I think I have a good future ahead of me.”
[RELATED: Sterns says Kansas at top of his list]
Sterns planned to take an official visit to Kansas in April, but that is on hold off with the Coronavirus situation. He’s been on the phone consistently with college coaches over the last month and is glad his recruiting can slow down after choosing the Jayhawks.
“It feels super good,” he said. “I feel relieved. I think this whole process was stressful for me. I don't know how it is for other guys, but for me, I think it was super stressful. And with this Coronavirus going on coaches have a lot more free time so they're just hitting you up every day. It's the same thing every day. I feel super relieved now. I could just chill, spend time with my family right now and enjoy it.”