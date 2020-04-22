Once again, the team recruiting approach has paid off for the Kansas coaching staff.

In recent weeks De’Kedrick Sterns has been in touch with Jordan Peterson, Luke Meadows, Brent Dearmon, and Les Miles. On Tuesday he let all of them know he was giving them his verbal commitment.

“It came down to the coaching staff there, I really like those guys,” he said. “The relationship we've built over the last couple of months is way different than the other schools recruiting me.”

Sterns told the staff he was committing on Facetime and he said the coaches were excited to hear the news. If there is any video that exists of Meadows, the Kansas fans would probably pay to see it.

“They were all fired up,” Sterns said. “I just told them this morning and they were all screaming. Coach Meadows put on this clown wig. It was great.”

There are several factors that led to Sterns making his decision but the family feel he got from the Kansas side and the fact his mom took notice didn’t hurt.

“My mom even feels the love and we haven’t even been on campus yet,” he said. “It's just different and it feels like family. I haven't got that feeling from any other school. It just feels like family.”