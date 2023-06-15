Kansas set to host OL David Abajian, Kene Anene
The Jayhawks picked up a commitment earlier in the week from offensive lineman Harrison Utley. And offensive line coach Scott Fuchs is not done yet on the recruiting trail.
This week Kansas will get visits from David Abajian and Kene Anene.
Abajian visited Lawrence in the spring and is looking forward to a return trip. His official visit will start today.
“I’m looking forward to spending more time in Lawrence and continue to strengthen my relationship with the coaches,” Abajian said. “I’m also looking forward to getting around the team and spend time with the players.”
When Abajian visited in April he saw practice and met with Fuchs. He plans to see more detail into the program during his official visit.
“Coach Fuchs is a well-educated coach, who bases his coaching from NFL playing styles,” he said. “Coach Fuchs is a great man to be around.”
The coaches and players left a strong impression on him after the first visit.
“Kansas is building something special over there,” he said. “One thing that stood out to me is how much they preach culture and how they take a culture very seriously.”
Abajian has taken official visits to Cal and Oregon State. He has not set a date to commit but knows what he is looking for.
“Important factors when picking a school are the football program and coaches,” he said. “The environment I’m living in, the academics, and the community I’m going to be surrounded by.”
Fuchs impressed with Anene's camp performance
Fuchs has been keeping close tabs on Anene, who is from East Ridge High in Minnesota. He went to the school in the spring, and it picked up from there.
“Coach Fuchs came in to my school one day in the morning, watched me do a workout and then kept in touch after that,” Anene said.
Fuchs got to see more of Anene at the River Falls Mega Camp. After a strong showing Fuchs reached out with an offer.
“Him and Coach Zebrowski were there, and I performed well,” he said. “They really liked how I played. And then this week Coach Fuchs called me and offered.”
Anene said his best position is right tackle, but he can play anywhere on the line. He wants to talk with the KU players on his official visit and hear more about the offense.
“I want to visit with recruits, meet with the players, tour the campus, and see the facilities that they have,” he said. “It is going be my first time there, so I'm pretty excited for that.”
He said the schools recruiting the hardest are Kansas, Air Force, Colorado State and North Dakota State. Anene wants to find a future home with a good support system.
“I’m looking for a place where I can develop and grow,” Anene said. “Somewhere with a good foundation and good support from the community around them. That's pretty big for me.”