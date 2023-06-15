The Jayhawks picked up a commitment earlier in the week from offensive lineman Harrison Utley. And offensive line coach Scott Fuchs is not done yet on the recruiting trail.

This week Kansas will get visits from David Abajian and Kene Anene.

Abajian visited Lawrence in the spring and is looking forward to a return trip. His official visit will start today.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time in Lawrence and continue to strengthen my relationship with the coaches,” Abajian said. “I’m also looking forward to getting around the team and spend time with the players.”

When Abajian visited in April he saw practice and met with Fuchs. He plans to see more detail into the program during his official visit.

“Coach Fuchs is a well-educated coach, who bases his coaching from NFL playing styles,” he said. “Coach Fuchs is a great man to be around.”

The coaches and players left a strong impression on him after the first visit.

“Kansas is building something special over there,” he said. “One thing that stood out to me is how much they preach culture and how they take a culture very seriously.”

Abajian has taken official visits to Cal and Oregon State. He has not set a date to commit but knows what he is looking for.

“Important factors when picking a school are the football program and coaches,” he said. “The environment I’m living in, the academics, and the community I’m going to be surrounded by.”