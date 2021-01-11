JayhawkSlant - Kansas takes the early lead for Rustemeyer

St. Louis is a new area for Kansas assistant Chidera Uzo-Diribe. And he’s been making quick work, securing one commitment for the 2022 class and now he’s put himself in good position for another.

Kansas has emerged as a top school for defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer, who goes by Rusty.

The Jayhawks were one of his first offers that came in November and that has given Uzo-Diribe a chance to get a head start in recruiting.

“He texts me once or twice a week,” Rustemeyer said. “We'll have a good conversation. Actually, just the other night, we had a conversation. I was grilling in the kitchen, he was cooking at the same time, and we were just talking about dietary supplements and all that stuff.”

Although the recruiting process is early, Rustemeyer could major in Business and has been looking at the Kansas program for that.

“He's (Uzo-Diribe) done a good job keeping me on my toes and wanting to go to KU more than any other school,” he said. “School-wise, they're ranked 42nd out of the public schools and for Business. That's what I want to go into. He's also implemented that into recruiting me as a player to be a complete student-athlete.”

For the last three months Uzo-Diribe has been able to point out the things Kansas can offer Rustemeyer and it has helped get them in good position.

“They're one of the top schools that I'm looking at right now,” he said. “They are actually my number one school. I'm in contact with them more than anyone else in the country right now. I have six offers out there today and they're just really standing out to me, recruiting wise.”