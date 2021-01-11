JayhawkSlant - Kansas takes the early lead for Rustemeyer

Kansas takes the early lead for Rustemeyer
St. Louis is a new area for Kansas assistant Chidera Uzo-Diribe. And he’s been making quick work, securing one commitment for the 2022 class and now he’s put himself in good position for another.
Kansas has emerged as a top school for defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer, who goes by Rusty.
The Jayhawks were one of his first offers that came in November and that has given Uzo-Diribe a chance to get a head start in recruiting.
“He texts me once or twice a week,” Rustemeyer said. “We'll have a good conversation. Actually, just the other night, we had a conversation. I was grilling in the kitchen, he was cooking at the same time, and we were just talking about dietary supplements and all that stuff.”
Although the recruiting process is early, Rustemeyer could major in Business and has been looking at the Kansas program for that.
“He's (Uzo-Diribe) done a good job keeping me on my toes and wanting to go to KU more than any other school,” he said. “School-wise, they're ranked 42nd out of the public schools and for Business. That's what I want to go into. He's also implemented that into recruiting me as a player to be a complete student-athlete.”
For the last three months Uzo-Diribe has been able to point out the things Kansas can offer Rustemeyer and it has helped get them in good position.
“They're one of the top schools that I'm looking at right now,” he said. “They are actually my number one school. I'm in contact with them more than anyone else in the country right now. I have six offers out there today and they're just really standing out to me, recruiting wise.”
Rustemeyer was dominant as a junior for Lutheran with 58 tackles in seven games from his defensive line position. He also had 21 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, and 20 quarterback hurries. It didn’t take the Kansas staff long to offer after watching his film.
“He (Uzo-Diribe) said that he and the rest of the defensive coaching staff like my quick twitch,” he said. “I've been told that by everybody. He told me what stands out on film when the offensive line is straight and then it starts bowing backwards. I'm kind of small for what a Power Five school looks for, but I’ve got the speed and strength to back it up.”
There are a good mix of schools that are recruiting Rustemeyer and he’s even picked up offers from Yale and Penn, who are among the best academic schools in the country.
One thing he’s looking for is the chance to play early.
“I just want a school that fits me,” he said. “I'm looking to get on the field as quick as possible. We started talking about it and they're (KU) talking implementing me within my first and second years. So, I get excited about that. I want to get in and be an asset and play as early as possible.”
The NCAA has stopped all campus visits until at least April 15. If that schedule stays on track Rustemeyer could be in Lawrence the next day.
“Since I can’t visit, I’m staying in touch with all of the coaches through social media and Twitter,” he said. “I'm on Twitter, texting Coach Chidera all the time, as well as other coaches. I plan on visiting KU, April 16th, once it opens.”