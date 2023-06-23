With recruiting entering the final weekend for summer official visits there are seven official visitors expected at KU.

The staff is still looking to close out strong on the offensive and defensive line with visits coming to a close. This weekend the Jayhawks will get visits from Temerrick Johnson, Willie Goodacre and Carter Lavrusky.

Johnson, a defensive end from Midlothian, Tex., has been to Kansas before. He took an unofficial visit in April for the spring showcase.

“It was good because that was the first visit that was different from all my other ones,” Johnson said. “That was one of my good visits. I like being down there, just getting to know the people for the first time, the culture, and how they're doing things.”

He has been talking with Kansas coaches Taiwo Onatolu and Terry Samuel during the recruiting process.

“Coach Samuel was the first to reach out and he’s kept it real with me,” Johnson said. “Coach O has taught me a couple things. He seems like a pretty good coach, and he knows what he's doing because he showed me his former players and how he develops them.”

Johnson is ready for another visit to Kansas and spending the weekend around the coaches and players.

“I'm looking forward to just getting back down there,” he said. “I went on the unofficial during the spring. I'm just looking forward to getting down there again and talking to the players and coaches.”

He has taken unofficial visits to Cal and Oklahoma State. Johnson said both were “great visits” and Kansas will get an opportunity this weekend to show more of their program. He will decide shortly after his trip to Lawrence.

“After my Kansas visit, I'm going to narrow it down after that and commit on the 30th of June,” he said. “I’m looking for somewhere that feels like home, but it doesn't have to be close to home. I want to get an education and somewhere that can develop me as a player on and off the field into the NFL.”