Kansas will host Willie Goodacre, Temerrick Johnson, Carter Lavrusky
With recruiting entering the final weekend for summer official visits there are seven official visitors expected at KU.
The staff is still looking to close out strong on the offensive and defensive line with visits coming to a close. This weekend the Jayhawks will get visits from Temerrick Johnson, Willie Goodacre and Carter Lavrusky.
Johnson, a defensive end from Midlothian, Tex., has been to Kansas before. He took an unofficial visit in April for the spring showcase.
“It was good because that was the first visit that was different from all my other ones,” Johnson said. “That was one of my good visits. I like being down there, just getting to know the people for the first time, the culture, and how they're doing things.”
He has been talking with Kansas coaches Taiwo Onatolu and Terry Samuel during the recruiting process.
“Coach Samuel was the first to reach out and he’s kept it real with me,” Johnson said. “Coach O has taught me a couple things. He seems like a pretty good coach, and he knows what he's doing because he showed me his former players and how he develops them.”
Johnson is ready for another visit to Kansas and spending the weekend around the coaches and players.
“I'm looking forward to just getting back down there,” he said. “I went on the unofficial during the spring. I'm just looking forward to getting down there again and talking to the players and coaches.”
He has taken unofficial visits to Cal and Oklahoma State. Johnson said both were “great visits” and Kansas will get an opportunity this weekend to show more of their program. He will decide shortly after his trip to Lawrence.
“After my Kansas visit, I'm going to narrow it down after that and commit on the 30th of June,” he said. “I’m looking for somewhere that feels like home, but it doesn't have to be close to home. I want to get an education and somewhere that can develop me as a player on and off the field into the NFL.”
Goodacre will announce his decision a day after his Kansas visit
Goodacre is also making a trip back to Kansas. He took an unofficial visit to Lawrence last season for one of the best atmospheres of the season.
He visited for the TCU game that was the college football game of the week. He saw the ESPN crews set up for College GameDay and a sold-out stadium.
“I got to go up there and enjoy that experience,” Goodacre said. “It gave me an opportunity to soak it all in. With that type of game and that type of situation, no matter the outcome, it was an amazing environment to see the people and see what everyone's there for and what type of program it could become.”
Goodacre, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle from Denton Guyer has been talking with Chris Simpson and Scott Fuchs. Simpson recruits the Dallas area and Fuchs coaches the offensive line.
“I've been talking to Coach Fuchs a lot,” he said. “Our area recruiter is Coach Simpson and me and him and have built a big connection. But I think the entire KU staff is amazing. They've treated me with nothing but hospitality and love.”
He took an official visit to Syracuse earlier this month and said he has narrowed his final list down to Kansas, Arizona State, Syracuse, Cal, Houston, and Tulane.
Goodacre will announce his college destination on Monday at 1 p.m. CST.
“First off, I’m looking for a good environment,” he said. “Somewhere where I can get a good education and have the best opportunity to play football. But I want a good culture too. I want to be able to go somewhere and know that if I don't go to the league or if something doesn't work out, I feel comfortable staying there four years down the line and raising a family there. And I think Kansas is a great place for that.”
Lavrusky wants to see the culture at KU
Lavrusky will arrive in Kansas today and this will be his first visit to the area. Kansas assistant Jordan Peterson started recruiting the state of Arizona last year and Lavrusky was one of his early targets.
He said one of his first communications with the Kansas football program was through Bill Bonneau, the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Peterson and Fuchs have led the recruiting for the offensive lineman from Horizon High in Scottsdale.
“It's been really good getting to know them,” he said. “I can tell that they're a really welcoming coaching staff. They've all been super nice to me, so I'm really excited to actually go and meet them in person.”
The official visit will give him an opportunity to see how the coaches and players bond together.
“I am really looking forward to meeting all the coaches and players,” he said. “Like I said before, culture is a really big thing with me and also seeing how the coaches coach their players as well as seeing the players work as a team and bond with each other.”
He got his first exposure to the Jayhawk logo in fourth grade. He said his teacher was a KU grad and had Kansas gear and posters everywhere in the classroom.
At 6-foot-6, 270 pounds he moves well on film and several programs have taken notice of his talents on the offensive line. He earned offers from Kansas, Washington, Oregon State, Cal, Colorado State, Arizona and San Diego State.