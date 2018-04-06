“It has been a great start,” Kendrick said. “I have learned so much football since I got here. I’ve learned a lot about defenses. Coach Woodfin has us working really hard. All of the coaches have been working hard to get us ready for the season.”

A few days after signing Kendrick packed his bags and moved to Lawrence to enroll and start workouts. Adding Kendrick changed the quarterback room and the competition for the spring season.

Last year it was a two-player race between Carter Stanley and Peyton Bender at quarterback. As the recruiting season progressed it looked that would be the situation heading into spring. But just before the semester started the Kansas coaches signed Miles Kendrick who led San Mateo to the California state title.

When Kendrick arrived in Lawrence he weighed right at 185 pounds. Now he is tipping the scales at 206 after three months on campus.

“I have put on good weight since I got here,” Kendrick said. “Coach Ricky our nutritionist and Coach Woodfin have done a great job and getting all of our bodies ready for the season.”

Kendrick has moved right into the competition at quarterback that will likely last into fall camp before a starter is announced. Stanley noticed Kendrick’s work ethic once he arrived at KU.

“He’s definitely a competitor and I saw that from winter workouts,” Stanley said. “He has good fundamentals and technique and a good release. He’s athletic as well. He has definitely made an impact on our room for the better.”

As far as the competition increasing for the spring, Bender believes it will make everyone better. Bender started his career at Washington State playing for Mike Leach and competing against several quarterbacks. Competition is something he always expects.

“It is the same every year,” Bender said. “There is always going to be competition going into spring ball. We always say the more competition the better it will make everybody on the team. It has gone well so far. I think we have kept things simple.”

Bender said a year in the program has helped a lot for him because he knows the system better. The biggest adjustment for Kendrick has been learning the offense.

“The mental part of the game and learning how to read defenses,” Kendrick said about the biggest adjustments he’s had to make. “I’m the new guy stepping in and there are older guys on the team but I’m trying to take a leadership role. I’m doing my best to push everyone. I hope I can push the quarterback room and my teammates.”