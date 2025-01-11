A baseline view from the Cincinnati side

JayhawkSlant.com caught up with J.T. Smith, publisher of TheFrontOfficeNews.com, to get his thoughts on today’s game between No. 11 Kansas and Cincinnati.

1) I know that Cincinnati had an impressive non-conference, but is 0-3 in Big 12 play. What has been the biggest reason for the 0-3 start?

Right now, I think it’s execution… teams are taking them out of their sets. And the energy on the defensive end isn’t the same as we saw against Xavier and Dayton so far.

2) Cincinnati has a chance to make a big statement on Saturday. Any idea how the team is feeling right now and who are some players to watch for the Bearcats?

The team is angry for digging themselves a 0-3 hole, I know Wes Miller echoed those sentiments. Dan Skillings and Aziz Bandaogo have played well in Big 12 play. So far they are a model of consistency. The player that needs to have a big game on Saturday is Simas Lukośius. He’s been in a slump, but he’s capable of big games and against Kansas, UC needs all hands on deck.

3) In your opinion, what are the biggest keys to the game for Cincinnati, and is a big crowd expected?

As long as the snow doesn’t go into overkill it will be packed out, it’s already sold out. The biggest keys for me is UC needs to come out with excellent energy from the jump and get high-quality shots. We all know the challenges that Kansas brings to any team they face. UC has to fight and claw for respect on Saturday.

4) How do you see this game playing out?

I think we see a wayyy better team than that faced Baylor, but I think Kansas wins a close game on Saturday. (I’d be happy to be wrong on this one)