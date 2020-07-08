 JayhawkSlant - Keon Coleman: "Coach Self feels like I can contribute"
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 13:06:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Keon Coleman: "Coach Self feels like I can contribute"

Keon Coleman will play both basketball and football at Kansas
Keon Coleman will play both basketball and football at Kansas (Detroit Free Press)
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

On Saturday night, Bill Self received some welcoming news when Keon Coleman committed to Les Miles and the University of Kansas football program. Keon Coleman, the 6-foot-4, 188-pound wide receiver...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}