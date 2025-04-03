KU baseball celebrates Autism Awareness Game, wins sixth straight

When Dan Fitzgerald was hired as Kansas baseball’s head coach in 2022, one of the first things he did was work toward implementing an autism awareness game. Fitzgerald’s son Max has autism, and he wanted to use his platform at Kansas to spread awareness about something that affects not only his family but also one in 36 children.

Wednesday’s game against South Dakota State– a game the Jayhawks won 10-7– marked the third annual Autism Awareness Game for Kansas.

Fitzgerald got to experience the game with Max and his friend Daven, who joined the coaches and umpires for the plate meeting before the game. He said he wanted the day to not just be about Max but autism as a whole, but having him there was a special moment.

“On a personal level, that’s one of the coolest moments of my entire career,” Fitzgerald said. “Doing the lineup card with Max, that was a really special thing.”

“I loved it when he just sat down,” Fitzgerald added. “It was absolutely fantastic. That was the most Max Fitzgerald thing I’ve ever seen in my life. That was beautiful.”