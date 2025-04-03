KU baseball celebrates Autism Awareness Game, wins sixth straight

When Dan Fitzgerald was hired as Kansas baseball’s head coach in 2022, one of the first things he did was work toward implementing an autism awareness game. Fitzgerald’s son Max has autism, and he wanted to use his platform at Kansas to spread awareness about something that affects not only his family but also one in 36 children.
Wednesday’s game against South Dakota State– a game the Jayhawks won 10-7– marked the third annual Autism Awareness Game for Kansas.
Fitzgerald got to experience the game with Max and his friend Daven, who joined the coaches and umpires for the plate meeting before the game. He said he wanted the day to not just be about Max but autism as a whole, but having him there was a special moment.
“On a personal level, that’s one of the coolest moments of my entire career,” Fitzgerald said. “Doing the lineup card with Max, that was a really special thing.”
“I loved it when he just sat down,” Fitzgerald added. “It was absolutely fantastic. That was the most Max Fitzgerald thing I’ve ever seen in my life. That was beautiful.”
Hoglund Ballpark became a sensory-inclusive environment at the start of the game, with stadium volume being silenced and gradually increasing. The usually rowdy student section followed suit, cranking up the noise as the game went along.
“I’ve been moved by a lot of things that have happened in my career,” Fitzgerald said postgame. “The student section tonight, honoring the sound for those first couple innings, was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen a group of college kids do. It was really moving and really mature for a group of unbelievable fans that are crazy rowdy, for them to show that respect.”
Fitzgerald said the silence does a good job of bringing awareness because it's out of the norm of a traditional baseball game. Instead of lively conversation and music, the first few innings of the game were a much more laid-back environment.
“At baseball games, you’re so used to hearing music and all the chatter, so I think it does bring an awareness of, ‘Hey man, this is different,’” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said he is proud of the way his players have respected events like Kansas’ Autism Awareness Game and Rare Disease Day. Brady Counsell, who hit a two-run homer against the Jackrabbits, said the day was an awesome experience.
“I know it means a lot to Fitz, and it means a lot to us,” Counsell said. “Being able to play in this atmosphere and have people with autism be able to come to the game and have a great time is really important.”
Kansas improved to 24-6 and finished off a perfect six-game homestand. Fitzgerald called it a very proud and very awesome day.