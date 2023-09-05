“We came out and put up four touchdowns in the second half,” he said. “I mean that's a really good team. They made it to the state semis last year. We came out ready to go.”

“They were up 10-7 in the first half, and we went in the locker room,” McComb said. “There was a lot of mistakes on our end that we just needed to fix. It was just self-penalties and fumbles and turnovers, and it was stuff like that. And the defense is playing lights out. So, I took the offense together and we're just like, we got to fix this right now.”

In two games this year he has thrown for just under 1000 yards and after his last game he broke the career passing record.

The offense at Memorial has taken to the air and let McComb show what he can do. He worked hard to prepare for the season and credited his young offensive line.

“This season has been a lot of film study for me,” McComb said. “That's really helped me understand what's going. My offensive coordinator really trusts me right now and we're throwing the ball 40 times a game. It’s great because we have a young line and they're helping me, and our run game is going to get picking up soon. But having a good passing game right now can help our overall game.

“I mean the stats I have right now are half the stats of what I had last year in eight games. That's just crazy. In two games I'm almost at 1000 yards passing. I have six touchdowns right now.”

During his successful start to the season, he has stayed in contact with the Kansas coaches. McComb visited Kansas in June and followed that with another trip in July. He gave the Jayhawks a commitment during his visit in July.

He notices the attention he gets from the coaching staff daily.

“Coach Leipold actually DMs me every day,” McComb said. “He's just like super excited about me just sending me all the new stuff that's going on, like the new all black jerseys. The coaches are so cool. And I talked to Coach Z a lot. Before every single game, I have 15 coaches from KU text me saying ‘good luck and go get them. We're rooting for you.’”

August 1st was the first time college coaches could officially reach out to prospects in the 2025 class. McComb was busy getting a lot of messages from the Kansas coaches on that day.

“It felt really good because the first day of eligibility, I was able to talk to them,” he said. “They had like 20 coaches text me. They don't just text me one time. And it's like I've texted pretty much every single coach on the staff. It's pretty exciting for me. I'm just excited to get there and be a Jayhawk, but right now I'm focused on the season and winning games.”