Lance Leipold excited to get spring football started

Lance Leipold and his staff are coming into new territory this spring as they welcome 26 newcomers to the program. This is by far the most they have brought in after an offseason of winter recruiting for spring football. The players have their first practice today and there will be a lot of new faces. But Leipold is excited to get spring football underway with an afternoon practice. “You get reports from the coaching staff, from the strength staff about what the guys are doing and had a chance to get around them on some of these days,” he said. “It's exciting, and it’s different. There will be several positions up for grabs through spring football and heading into fall camp. Gone from last year’s roster are 17 starters and that will give players an opportunity to earn a spot. “We lost a lot of good players that have been part of this program for a long time,” Leipold said. “But it's exciting to see these guys come together and work, and as they're excited for their new opportunity. We're going to start seeing that here, and I'm excited to see what we have.”

Leipold excited for challenge with a lot of newcomers on campus for spring football

Leipold ready for home games to return to campus

Last year the team played their home games at Children’s Mercy Park and Arrowhead Stadium while the stadium renovation was underway. Leipold is glad to have those games returning to campus as progress has been made on the facilities and stadium. “It's really exciting,” he said. “We're moving along in a way that hopefully here in the next couple weeks to a month we'll be able to access more of the building, and more the operations center for our guys on a daily wave. “We'll never know exactly the impact of not having games here in Lawrence played last year. I don't want to. It's not an excuse. I said it last year, and I'll say it again, that we’re not going to use it as an excuse, but I'm sure there were some parts of that really has put its toll on this program, for over 18 months of adapting and doing some things.” When more of the project is complete Leipold believes it will be a benefit to the players and the program. “When we're able to get in and be fully functioning the way we want, I think it'll pay dividends quickly,” he said.

Fall camp will start early with a week zero game against Fresno State