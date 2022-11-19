A cold kickoff – 32° F and clear – didn’t seem to sit well with Kansas in Saturday’s 55-14 loss to Texas at home on a senior day. Even after stopping the Longhorns on the opening drive, the KU offense never quite had an answer, punting on its first three drives of the game.

Returning Jalon Daniels at quarterback, Kansas (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) remained quiet throughout the first half and coughed up two scoring opportunities heading into halftime - a called-back touchdown pass turned missed field goal and late second-quarter pick thrown by Daniels - trailing Texas 31-0.

Scoring twice in the second half, the Jayhawks failed to slow down the Texas ground attack that was responsible for 427 total rushing yards, the most allowed by Kansas since 2019 vs. Kansas State. Bijan Robinson paved the for the Longhorns with a game-high 243 rushing yards.

During postgame, Kansas coach Lance Leipold referred to Robinson as a first-round pick, highlighting the tough battle the Jayhawks faced in the trenches.

“Their offensive line play has been better and I think they did a couple of things schematically to us that we didn't handle well early in the first half,” Leipold said. “They were putting hats on hats, and we weren't.”

The 41-point loss at home is the biggest deficit Kansas has allowed this season, now having lost consecutive Big 12 games to Texas Tech and Texas. The Jayhawks head to Manhattan next week to challenge No. 19 Kansas State to close out the regular season.

Leipold said the loss to Texas in Kansas’ home finale had his group torn on the sidelines. Twelve seniors went through KU’s senior day pageantry on Saturday at David Booth Memorial Stadium.

“They want to compete so bad,” Leipold said. “They're frustrated and want to see us do better because they care so much. And, uh, that means a lot and it means a lot to me and our coaches and other guys. We gotta make sure that we have that spread throughout this program.”