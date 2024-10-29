Lance Leipold reflects on Kansas State game, talks about bye-week

For the second straight year the Jayhawks took Kansas State to the final possession only to come up short. Under Lance Leipold, Kansas has turned the Sunflower Showdown into a competitive game, but he said several times he is not looking for moral victories.

In the Jayhawks six losses, five of them came down to the last minute where they had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead at the end of the game. Those five losses averaged under four points.

The road does not ease up with three of the final four games coming against teams who are in the Big 12 title hunt in Iowa State, BYU, and Colorado. BYU and Colorado have not lost, and Colorado only has one in conference play.

Leipold, said on Sports Radio 810, he used a post-game conversation he had with the Kansas State coaching staff to motivate his team.

“I have a lot of respect for Chris Klieman and his staff and what he's done in his time there and taking over for Bill Snyder,” Leipold said. “One of the reasons is we know a lot of guys on their staff. A lot of their guys came up through college football many of the ways like many of us have on our staff. And we've known each other for a long time. And there's a lot of things that go about that is very respectful.

He continued: “In post-game conversations with some of them, those type of compliments have come out. One of their coaches thought that we were the best team that they had played this year. And that's something I shared with our team because we have some big challenges coming down the road.”