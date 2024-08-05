Kansas football was in full pads for the first time this fall camp on Monday. Following practice, Lance Leipold talked about how the competition along the offensive line, defensive end, linebacker, and backup quarterback groups.





Cross-training offensive linemen to keep the group versatile

Leipold’s main goal with the offensive line is to get the five best players on the field regardless of position. Therefore, a lot of the players are getting reps at both guard, tackle, or even center. For example, Bryce Foster, the Texas A&M transfer who started all 12 games at center for the Aggies last season, has gotten work at guard as well.

“For anybody that's a newcomer, especially when you're upper classman newcomer, because obviously we want Bryce to be contributing, so you throw him in there with the first two units and you got a lot of things happening at a faster pace,” Leipold said. “But been very pleased with him. He's played some center, he's played some guard. As we know, he's a big body that can be physical. So he's going to help this football team.”

Leipold doesn’t just want each position to have a strict backup. Instead, he wants to find out who the best 10 players are so he can keep the best group on the field rather than just by position. The cross-training and mixing of pieces allow for more depth within the group.

“The more we can cross train, the more we can have guys that can step in, you know, will it be, you know, Shane Baumgartner has really gotten better. Darryl Simmons has really gotten better,” Leipold said. “So that's what we're trying to work out a little bit this week and then we'll kind of get back to where that's going to settle. But yeah, we're going to play around with that a little bit.”

It also helps that Kansas has a lot of depth on the offensive line. Leipold said it could be trending to the most depth he’s had since he arrived in Lawrence.

“I think what we're really, I think from where you guys are at, maybe from that is, I think visually it's probably where we want it to be the best it's been, but we've got some development to do there,” Leipold said. “Our first year, we weren't quite where we wanted to be. We had some bigger bodies, some older bodies. It wasn't quite, and we were all learning on the fly that camp at that time. But I like where we're trending with our younger linemen and the length we've been able to put in this program.”