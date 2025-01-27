Landen Anderson said Kansas felt like home

Landen Anderson went on his first visit to Kansas over the weekend. The defensive lineman from Edmond Santa Fe returned home after the trip and decided he wanted to be a Jayhawk.

Anderson called the Kansas coaching staff on Monday evening and gave his verbal commitment.

“It just felt right,” Anderson said. “I could see that being my home. I like the people. I can just see a vision that the team is going to be good, and that team is for me. So that's how I made my decision.”

Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos recruited Anderson, and it was a good fit. He recruits Oklahoma and Anderson plays the position Panagos coaches. Anderson said Panagos played a big role in his decision.

“He's really a funny guy, but he's consistent at what he's doing,” Anderson said of Panagos. “He's been talking to me consistently for a month or two. He’s always just checking up on me. He asks how I'm doing at work at school, or how sports is going. He’s keeping up with my life, and I really appreciate that.”