Landen Anderson said Kansas felt like home

Landen Anderson went on his first visit to Kansas over the weekend. The defensive lineman from Edmond Santa Fe returned home after the trip and decided he wanted to be a Jayhawk.
Anderson called the Kansas coaching staff on Monday evening and gave his verbal commitment.
“It just felt right,” Anderson said. “I could see that being my home. I like the people. I can just see a vision that the team is going to be good, and that team is for me. So that's how I made my decision.”
Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos recruited Anderson, and it was a good fit. He recruits Oklahoma and Anderson plays the position Panagos coaches. Anderson said Panagos played a big role in his decision.
“He's really a funny guy, but he's consistent at what he's doing,” Anderson said of Panagos. “He's been talking to me consistently for a month or two. He’s always just checking up on me. He asks how I'm doing at work at school, or how sports is going. He’s keeping up with my life, and I really appreciate that.”
Anderson said Panagos was more consistent than other coaches who recruited him.
“Other coaches would talk to me for a day or two,” he said. “Then they go like a ghost. They won't talk to me anymore for a while. But Kansas, they just consistently talk to me.”
He called head coach Lance Leipold on Monday.
“I just got off the phone with Coach Leipold and I committed to him,” Anderson said. “He was just happy and saying it's awesome. I mean, he was excited when we talked.”
Anderson said he wanted to find a school that feels like home, and he said felt that after taking the visit. He watched the basketball against Houston and liked the environment with the fan support.
“The fan base is crazy,” he said. “They provide all that energy and that like was nothing else I've seen. That stood out to me. And then the hospitality was great. All new facilities they have coming. Coach P was talking about that, and just how they put their players first was really different to me.”
There were offers from Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Tulsa, UNLV and other schools. But Anderson was ready to put the recruiting to an end after seeing the Kansas program in person.
“It feels awesome,” Anderson said. “This whole recruiting process was kind of stressful. But I can just relax because I already know where I'm going.”
Kansas is off to a fast start in the 2026 class. Anderson is the ninth commitment of the class.