Larry Porter IV talks about earning an offer from Kansas

“It was great to get the offer,” Porter said. “I talked to Coach Samuel, and we just had to go through that process. They looked at my grades and things like that. And Coach D (Douglas) just kept mentioning my name. I put up a really good season this year and head coach pulled the trigger. I'm really proud that, they put that trust in me and I appreciate it very much.”

The Raytown receiver put up big numbers this year leading the state in receiving yards and also scored 18 touchdowns. He spoke with with wide receivers coach Terry Samuel and Assistant Director of High School Relations Leon Douglas when he got the news.

Douglas was hired this summer by Lance Leipold after a successful career where most of it was spent at North Kansas City High School. He was named the Coach of the Year in Kansas City in 2018 among other awards. He coached several college prospects and knew Porter’s older brother.

“Coach D is definitely the person I talk to the most,” Porter said. “I really appreciate him. He was the head coach of North Kansas City, and my big brother went to that school. I really have a great connection with him. He's from around the same area I'm from, and I've been talking to him the whole time, and he's just been helping me with the process.”

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds Porter displays multiple skills on film. With his size he goes over defenders and in the open field has the speed to make plays. He is also second in the state in receptions.

“They told me they like my burst and my jump ball ability to just find the ball and catch it,” he said. “I am able to go up and catch it over one or two people. Just having strong hands and I think that's really what they talked about the most.”

Porter had the opportunity to meet the coaches during his unofficial visit to the TCU game earlier in the season. It was a good opportunity to see the program up close and he did not have to go far from his home.

“It was a great environment,” Porter said. “They're playing at Arrowhead Stadium, and man that's surreal. I live just five minutes away from Arrowhead, so it was crazy to just to be in there and watch them play. I talked with the coaching staff Coach Samuel and Coach D. Those are the guys I really talk to the most. Coach Samuel is a great person. He kept it real with me and he just told me to stay patient throughout the process and that it was all going to work out.”

Kansas is the first Power Four offer for Porter, and he has also been hearing from Kansas State, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic among others. He said he is in the process of scheduling an official visit with the Jayhawks.

“What's important to me in finding a school is can I see myself playing there?” Porter said. “I want to know the wide receiver coach. I like Coach Samuel a lot. He kept it real with me and he stood on his word, and I respect that. I look at maybe even getting some reps as a freshman or sophomore or things like that. Can I see myself in the system? Can they use me to my advantage, my education, being able to graduate and things like that. Those are the things I am looking for in a school.”