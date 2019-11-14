With the start of the early signing period underway, the University of Kansas men’s basketball program received signed paperwork from five-star combo-guard Bryce Thompson, four-star big man Gethro Muscadin, and four-star guard Tyon Grant-Foster.



However, KU’s 2020 recruiting grew by one on Thursday night, as Latrell Jossell, the 6-foot-0, 165-pound guard from Central High School in Keller, Texas verbally committed to Bill Self and Kansas.

“Yes, I’ve committed to Kansas,” Latrell Jossell told JayhawkSlant.com on Thursday night. “KU has been my dream school since like middle school. Me and my friend, I don’t know if you know him, DJ Graham, who is going to OU for football, we used to talk about each other’s favorite school.

“He would always say OU and I would always say Kansas. It’s crazy now, because both of us are seniors, and he’s going to OU and I’m going to Kansas.

For Jossell, a three-star prospect, signing a National Letter-of-Intent with Kansas, which he plans to do tomorrow morning, didn’t become a realistic option until the last couple of days. Despite taking a visit to Kansas for Late Night in the Phog, and despite the coaching staff making several visits to Central High School to get a closer look at Jossell, he didn’t actually receive a scholarship offer from Kansas until Wednesday.

Once the scholarship offer from Bill Self and his staff came through, saying no simply wasn’t an option for Jossell. Once the scholarship offer came through, Jossell knew that it was time to fulfill his dream of playing basketball at Kansas.

“I just can’t wait to get to Kansas and get started,” said Jossell. “Coach Self had told me the plan, like the third time he visited me at my school. He let me know that he really wanted me and he just had to figure some things out.

“The morning Bryce Thompson committed to Kansas, they called me right after that. Coach (Jerrance) Howard called me and let me know the news (of the scholarship offer). I was pretty sure at that point that I was going to commit to Kansas.”



