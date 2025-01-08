Shakeel Moore could become starting five mainstay for Kansas

Kansas’ starting five has been largely in flux throughout the 2024-25 season. Bill Self has used five different starting lineup combinations through 13 games this season. However, things could be trending in a more consistent direction.

Self told the media on Tuesday that he anticipates starting Shakeel Moore again in the Jayhawks’ game against Arizona State. Moore started for the first time against UCF, and Self said Kansas had a “defensive mindset right from the get-go with him starting.”

“I actually thought Shak was great,” Self added. “I thought everybody played well, but I think he contributed to us being able to guard them the way that we needed to guard them – strength, quickness on strength and quickness… I think that there were some things that happened that was good for us with Shak being out there.”

Moore played a season-high 20 minutes against UCF and finished with a team-high +35. The Mississippi State transfer has been recovering from a foot injury throughout the season but said he felt more like himself against the Knights. Moore also said he’s gotten past the mental block that sometimes exists after a player gets injured.

“That part of the process is actually cleared up for me now,” Moore said. “It’s all mental. That mental block is rough when you come off an injury, so I definitely will say I got past it and I don’t think of it much. I’m just out there now.”

When he is out there, Moore provides an aggressive mindset and defensive intensity to start the game that the Jayhawks were looking for after the West Virginia loss. Self said the team came out flat against the Mountaineers, and Moore’s insertion into the starting lineup helped limit UCF to a 1-for-8 start from the floor.

“I take pride in defense,” Moore said. “Have since freshman year coming into college and that’s what got me on the floor, so I just feel like that’s what I bring.”

Moore was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist in 2023 at Mississippi State. He talked about the aspects of his game that make him an elite defender.

“I’d say just being able to be that dog in front of a good guard, not letting him get in the paint,” Moore said. “Just sort of keeping my man out of the paint, keeping him in front of me, being in the passing lanes, being in the right spots on defense.”

Despite Self saying he anticipates starting Moore against the Sun Devils, he had yet to relay that information to Moore himself. He said he hopes to continue starting, but ultimately just wants to help the team win.

“It didn’t really matter to me if I start or not,” Moore said. “I’ve been to a school where I’ve started every game and then I’ve been to a school where I came off the bench. So, I just really want to help my team win.”

“Doesn’t matter whether I play five minutes, 10 minutes, 20 minutes, I’m gonna go in there and play 100 percent as much as I can,” Moore added.