Leipold on expectations, August is important for Jalon Daniels
Lance Leipold has turned the Kansas football program in three seasons and with that can come a change how they approach things.
Now they are in the headlines often, picked near the top of the conference, and expectations have changed. Leipold appeared on the Jim Rome show and talked about what it is like to be the hunted and not the team doing the hunting.
“Well, that's going to be the biggest challenge,” Leipold said. “And we continue to talk about staying humble and hungry and going about doing the things that help get us where we are.”
A big reason for the fast success has been the culture Leipold established in his program. He wants the culture to be a part of how they move forward as the expectations rise. Another reason will be an experienced football team that features a large number of upperclassmen.
“You mentioned culture because, you know, we went from a program before we arrived that had the most players leave through attrition to being one of maybe a handful in the country that had under 10 leave this last season,” he said. “I had a national writer reach out to me and said that we had like 13, fifth-year seniors.
“And he said that's unheard of with a fifth-year class that had a coaching change take place in today's college football world. So, with that and the fact that we'll have 30 seniors, that culture has to be able to carry us with maturity and confidence.”
August will be an important month to watch Jalon Daniels
The storyline of Big 12 media days and fall camp is going to be the health of Jalon Daniels. Daniels missed several games last season and Leipold admitted they are a different team when he is on the field.
“We're so blessed to have Jalon Daniels in our program because first of all, we're a different football team,” Leipold said. “Everybody knows that when he's on the field. But what Jalen gives us as a human each and every day to go through some of the ups and downs that he has and to be the person he still is to this day, to his teammates is special.”
Daniels was limited in spring football but was with the team every practice. He is going through summer workouts, and they will have a better idea how things have progressed once he begins fall camp.
“It's been kind of a bumpy ride for all of us as far as him being healthy,” Leipold said. “But to see him go through what he was, what we limited him to in spring, he did everything we wanted him to do.
He continued: “He's doing everything we want him to do right now and again. August is going to be important for him to be able to do it on an everyday basis and we look forward for him to be an under center here when we get this thing started.”