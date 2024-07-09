Lance Leipold has turned the Kansas football program in three seasons and with that can come a change how they approach things.

Now they are in the headlines often, picked near the top of the conference, and expectations have changed. Leipold appeared on the Jim Rome show and talked about what it is like to be the hunted and not the team doing the hunting.

“Well, that's going to be the biggest challenge,” Leipold said. “And we continue to talk about staying humble and hungry and going about doing the things that help get us where we are.”

A big reason for the fast success has been the culture Leipold established in his program. He wants the culture to be a part of how they move forward as the expectations rise. Another reason will be an experienced football team that features a large number of upperclassmen.

“You mentioned culture because, you know, we went from a program before we arrived that had the most players leave through attrition to being one of maybe a handful in the country that had under 10 leave this last season,” he said. “I had a national writer reach out to me and said that we had like 13, fifth-year seniors.

“And he said that's unheard of with a fifth-year class that had a coaching change take place in today's college football world. So, with that and the fact that we'll have 30 seniors, that culture has to be able to carry us with maturity and confidence.”