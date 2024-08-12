Leipold talks OL competition, preseason ranking, replacing leadership
Lance Leipold met with the media after the 12th practice of fall camp. He talked about how the offensive line competition continues to progress, what to make of Kansas’ No. 22 Preseason AP Poll ranking, how they’ve replaced leadership going into this season and beyond, and more.
Offensive line competition continues to shake itself out
At this point in camp, it’s not clear as to who will be the five on the field in the Jayhawks season-opening game against Lindenwood. Multiple players have got work in different positions as Leipold and offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa try to determine who will be the starters.
Bryce Cabeldue spent the last week at left tackle, James Livingston has spent time inside, and Nolan Gorczyca continues to work at guard and tackle. In addition, Shane Bumgardner, Bryce Foster, and Amir Herring are all getting reps at center.
Leipold said that the offensive line’s depth might allow them to use the second unit more often if they had to. He also said that he doesn’t have a strict timeline on when he wants to decide on the starting five.
“The way we try to practice, you know, it gives everybody a lot of opportunities,” Leipold said. “I think we have a chance to rotate some guys. Even Trent Carter, our trainer, said to me today, boy, it really seems like we've got a little more depth this year to go a little deeper into that second unit if we have to, with guys who have played.”
Overall, Leipold is encouraged by the current offensive line situation.
“So we got some things there,” Leipold said. “And then the newcomers are getting more acclimated, whether it be the guys that came in January or Bryce Foster and Amir that just arrived. So that's all very encouraging.”
Preseason ranking a good sign of progress, but won’t win you football games
Kansas was ranked no. 22 in the preseason AP Poll that was released on Monday. It’s the first time since 2009 that the Jayhawks will be ranked heading into the season. Leipold said it doesn’t mean much but it’s important to recognize it as a mark of progress in the program.
“I also have to make sure that it does mean something for this program, considering where we're at, what has been and we need to make sure that we're taking strides from last year and then enough this year that people are recognizing this program and recognizes the talent on this team and some of the things that we've been able to do,” Leipold said.
Leipold said that there are positives to take away from it, but it also “doesn’t win you anything.”
“But again, hopefully, people are going to get behind this program,” Leipold said.
Replacing Rich Miller and Mike Novitsky as leaders
Kansas lost two of its most experienced players, Rich Miller and Mike Novitsky, and it’s left somewhat of a hole in the Jayhawks’ leadership. Leipold said he’s noticed a difference with them not being there, two players that were both with him at Buffalo.
“There's days, well, yeah, you miss those guys, you know, last week and we're in the first week is like one of those because, you know, even though, well, Mike didn't go through the last spring with us, but even when you get into fall camp, there's just sometimes with transition and the drills always had those two guys on each side that could help get it going,” Leipold said.
Miller, Novitsky, and other seniors did a good job of passing the torch to the current seniors. This year’s crop, a group of 30-plus, now has the responsibility of sustaining the culture and leaving Kansas better than they found it, something that’s been a major theme of camp.
“Those guys have left an impact of leadership and expectations and it's been, and that torch has been passed and, you know, and I think we got guys that are going to do that for us as well,” Leipold said. “Kenny's not around or Mason's not around. It's, there's a little bit of that, some of those guys, but, you know, now we'll stand here a year from now with 30 guys leaving, we'll be standing here going like, holy cow, I'll need this roster out there with me.”