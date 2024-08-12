Lance Leipold met with the media after the 12th practice of fall camp. He talked about how the offensive line competition continues to progress, what to make of Kansas’ No. 22 Preseason AP Poll ranking, how they’ve replaced leadership going into this season and beyond, and more.





Offensive line competition continues to shake itself out

At this point in camp, it’s not clear as to who will be the five on the field in the Jayhawks season-opening game against Lindenwood. Multiple players have got work in different positions as Leipold and offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa try to determine who will be the starters.

Bryce Cabeldue spent the last week at left tackle, James Livingston has spent time inside, and Nolan Gorczyca continues to work at guard and tackle. In addition, Shane Bumgardner, Bryce Foster, and Amir Herring are all getting reps at center.

Leipold said that the offensive line’s depth might allow them to use the second unit more often if they had to. He also said that he doesn’t have a strict timeline on when he wants to decide on the starting five.

“The way we try to practice, you know, it gives everybody a lot of opportunities,” Leipold said. “I think we have a chance to rotate some guys. Even Trent Carter, our trainer, said to me today, boy, it really seems like we've got a little more depth this year to go a little deeper into that second unit if we have to, with guys who have played.”

Overall, Leipold is encouraged by the current offensive line situation.

“So we got some things there,” Leipold said. “And then the newcomers are getting more acclimated, whether it be the guys that came in January or Bryce Foster and Amir that just arrived. So that's all very encouraging.”