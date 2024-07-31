I'm loving it up here at KU. It's a lot. I've been, like, preaching it to everybody. It's a lot different than the division two level. A lot more resources and stuff like that, a lot more accessibility. And like I was saying, we. We don't even. We didn't even have a training table at Fort Hays, so it was really tough for people to put on weight and stuff like that. But here it's hard not to lose weight, really, when everything's opened up to you, it makes it pretty easy to put on those pounds.

Here is a short part of the Q&A and what Cure had to say. Watch his full interview below.

He talked about his early experience at Kansas, the difference between Fort Hays and KU, and what the competition has been like.

You mentioned the resources available here. Just how you've seen your own body change over the last few months.

It's been pretty different in the strength and conditioning. The strength and conditioning staff has done really well at Fort Hays. We were more of the old school stuff where it was just clean squat and bench press. Coach Sleeve does a lot of different stuff here. So it took me some time to learn some of that stuff and do some of the mobility stuff, just more functional lifting and stuff like that. That coordinates with the football field a lot better than maybe a bench or a squad. They still help a lot, but at the same time, there's levels to it.





In the summer months showing up did that help you hit the ground running?

Yeah, it helped a lot just being with the other guys in the room. And really the whole offense, we were doing stuff over the summer. They got us our playbooks early so I could learn that stuff. And it just helped a lot because going into a fall camp and not knowing a lot of stuff would be really hard.

But I like when I can kind of get a head start on things, and I was able to kind of learn some of the offense. And if I had any questions, those were answered in June and July. That makes it a lot easier when I can just do that stuff and be able to just go out there and kind of play ball and learn the way of things in fall camp.





How do you think your skillset fits into the offense?

I say my skillset fits the offense pretty well. It's kind of like most of the other tight ends there, but we got a bunch of different bodies, and we all kind of have something special about ourselves, and that's kind of what makes this tight end group pretty special. We're all competing pretty hard, and there's always opportunities out there to use your skillset, and Coach Grimes has been vocal to us about that. It's who's got the skill set to meet the needs to make the play.