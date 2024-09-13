in other news
Closer look at detailed numbers from Illinois game
See what some of the detailed numbers reveal from the Illinois game.
Leipold on lessons learned from Illinois, team’s response, and UNLV
Lance Leipold discusses what he saw in the Illinois game, how the team has responded, and what he sees from UNLV.
Watch: Lance Leipold recaps the UNLV game, looks ahead to UNLV
Lance Leipold gave his thoughts on the Illinois game after watching the film and UNLV coming next.
Decision Dossier: Four-star Eric Reibe
Has a leader emerged in the recruitment for Eric Reibe? We’ve got the latest.
Nate Sims has a good summer, visits Kansas twice
Nate Sims had a good summer with camps earning offers and made the trip to Kansas twice. He plans to visit again.
in other news
Closer look at detailed numbers from Illinois game
See what some of the detailed numbers reveal from the Illinois game.
Leipold on lessons learned from Illinois, team’s response, and UNLV
Lance Leipold discusses what he saw in the Illinois game, how the team has responded, and what he sees from UNLV.
Watch: Lance Leipold recaps the UNLV game, looks ahead to UNLV
Lance Leipold gave his thoughts on the Illinois game after watching the film and UNLV coming next.
It hasn’t been the easiest road at Kansas for offensive lineman Logan Brown. The former four-star recruit, who saw action in three years at Wisconsin, was sidelined with an injury for the rest of the season after playing in the first two games.
Now healthy, he’s carved out a role on Kansas’ starting offensive line. Brown said it’s been rewarding to see his hard work pay off.
“I’ve worked my butt off, and it just feels good to finally get rewarded, you know, being able to play the game and enjoy it again,” Brown said. “So it’s been a blast.”
Brown is one of two new starters on the offensive line, along with center Bryce Foster. Brown said the returnees have helped him get acclimated and keep the chemistry they’ve built.
“Those guys have been awesome,” Brown said. “Just helped me, you know, be up to speed and make sure I know what I’m doing and cause those guys already have great chemistry from last season.”
Like other Kansas offensive linemen, Brown has gotten work at both right and left tackle. He’s played both throughout his career and has transitioned back to right tackle well. Brown has been at or near the top of the Jayhawks’ PFF grades in the first two games, scoring an 86.4 against Lindenwood and leading the team at 82.6 against Illinois.
“Most of my starts [at Wisconsin] were at right tackle, so it was kind of like riding a bike in a sense,” Brown said. “It’s a little bit different on your body, but I think I transitioned very well.”
Brown said his strengths on the offensive line is physical play. However, he says for the offensive line to play well, it has to play well as a unit, not just rely on individuals.
“I wouldn't be able to play great if my guard doesn't play great and my center doesn't play great as well,” Brown said. “So I can't do it if they don't do it with me. So that's what's cool about [the] offensive line. You know, we're the group that always kind of, you know, gets forgotten because you, of course, you got your star players and your skills and stuff, but, I mean, we're a unit. I can't be great if we all can’t be great.”
Kansas’ offensive line in general has played well at the start of the season. The Jayhawks have averaged 6.7 yards per rushing attempt and allowed just one sack this season. Brown said despite Kansas taking the loss on Saturday, he thought the Jayhawks played well in the trenches.
“It’s a blast when you can dominate a team up front,” Brown said. “It’s a good confidence boost for your offensive line, of course, and we just hope to carry that into the next week.”
- OT
- OLB
- PRO
- ATH
- RB
- WDE
- CB
- OLB
- TE
- WR
- OT
- OLB
- PRO
- ATH
- RB
- WDE
- CB
- OLB
- TE
- WR