It hasn’t been the easiest road at Kansas for offensive lineman Logan Brown. The former four-star recruit, who saw action in three years at Wisconsin, was sidelined with an injury for the rest of the season after playing in the first two games.

Now healthy, he’s carved out a role on Kansas’ starting offensive line. Brown said it’s been rewarding to see his hard work pay off.

“I’ve worked my butt off, and it just feels good to finally get rewarded, you know, being able to play the game and enjoy it again,” Brown said. “So it’s been a blast.”

Brown is one of two new starters on the offensive line, along with center Bryce Foster. Brown said the returnees have helped him get acclimated and keep the chemistry they’ve built.

“Those guys have been awesome,” Brown said. “Just helped me, you know, be up to speed and make sure I know what I’m doing and cause those guys already have great chemistry from last season.”