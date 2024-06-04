When Linkon Cure took an unofficial visit to Kansas in the spring, it felt like an official visit. During that visit in early April, he met with the chancellor, athletic director and academic people. It was a two-day visit, and it gave him a closer look at the KU program.

Last weekend Cure, who is the state’s top prospect, took his official visit to Kansas. Even though he has seen what the program has to offer, he got more detail on the visit.

“I got to go a lot more in depth with everything,” Cure said. “I went over nutrition, academics, training and my personal plan.”

For the second straight visit he met with Kansas AD Travis Goff. Cure has noticed how involved Goff has been selling him on the school and taking the time to meet with him.

“It shows a lot in how much they value me,” he said. “I have loved all my conversations with Travis, and he has made it very clear how much it would mean to have me come to KU. I really enjoy being around him.”

In the offseason Kansas hired Jeff Grimes as the new offensive coordinator. Grimes, who will coach the tight ends, made it a priority right away to build a relationship with Cure and his family.