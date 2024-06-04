Linkon Cure goes into detail about his official visit to Kansas
When Linkon Cure took an unofficial visit to Kansas in the spring, it felt like an official visit. During that visit in early April, he met with the chancellor, athletic director and academic people. It was a two-day visit, and it gave him a closer look at the KU program.
Last weekend Cure, who is the state’s top prospect, took his official visit to Kansas. Even though he has seen what the program has to offer, he got more detail on the visit.
“I got to go a lot more in depth with everything,” Cure said. “I went over nutrition, academics, training and my personal plan.”
For the second straight visit he met with Kansas AD Travis Goff. Cure has noticed how involved Goff has been selling him on the school and taking the time to meet with him.
“It shows a lot in how much they value me,” he said. “I have loved all my conversations with Travis, and he has made it very clear how much it would mean to have me come to KU. I really enjoy being around him.”
In the offseason Kansas hired Jeff Grimes as the new offensive coordinator. Grimes, who will coach the tight ends, made it a priority right away to build a relationship with Cure and his family.
Cure has had several opportunities to meet with Grimes and sat in the position meetings during spring football.
“I absolutely love being around Coach Grimes,” Cure said. “I feel like I’m always learning something new and furthering our relationship even more. He’s a great coach and a better person and I’m really excited for his future with KU.”
One thing was different with this visit to Kansas. This time Cure and his family were helping his brother, Leyton, move into his room and get ready to start his career as a Jayhawk. Leyton committed to Kansas last month and reported with the team over the weekend.
“It was awesome moving him in and getting to go on the visit with him,” Cure said. “It’s a dream come true to experience things like that with my family and I really enjoyed every bit of experiencing that with him.”
Before Cure left campus he met with head coach Lance Leipold.
“My meeting with Coach Leipold always exceeds expectation,” he said. “He continues to impress me with how he has handled the program and his players. It is always fun to be around him.”
The next stop is Texas A&M this weekend. Cure will visit Oregon on June 14 and conclude his official visits with Kansas State on June 21. He said he wants to take all of his scheduled visits before he makes a final decision.