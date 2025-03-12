Live Game Chat: Kansas vs. UCF

JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's Big 12 Tournament contest between Kansas and UCF.
To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.
JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's quarterfinal matchup between Kansas and Arizona.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold met with the media after Thursday's practice .
Expect the KU LB group to be more athletic and the portal players could have a big impact. More thoughts from practice.
AJ Storr turned in a season-high 19 points, helping propel Kansas to a 98-94 win over UCF in overtime.
For a few thoughts following KU's 98-94 overtime win over UCF on Wednesday night, come inside.
