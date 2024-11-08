Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 North Carolina

JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's heavily anticipated showdown between No. 1 Kansas and No. 9 North Carolina.
Jeff Grimes talked with the media about Iowa State's defense and standout players from the Kansas State game.
Several players met with the media as the Jayhawks get ready to play Iowa State.
Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland talked about what he sees from the Cyclones on film.
Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about the bye-week and preparing for Iowa State.
The Jayhawks offense has the attention of Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock.
