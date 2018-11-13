Earlier this year Les Miles appeared on Bo Mattingly’s radio show and talked about his relationship with Jeff Long. Mattingly runs Sports Talk a popular show covering Arkansas.

Mattingly asked Miles about the rumors back in 2012 that he almost became the Razorbacks football coach when Long was the athletics director.

“That’s exactly right,” Miles responded to Mattingly when asked about looking into the Arkansas job. “It would have been an enjoyable thing I might add.”

Miles and Long date back to the late 1980’s when the two were at Michigan together. Miles was the offensive line coach from 1987-1994 and Long was the assistant and associate AD from 1988-2008.

Although Miles eventually stayed at LSU he said he took a look at the job because of Long.

“I had the responsibility to look at it because of Jeff,” Miles said on the show. “He was a wonderful colleague and when you look at his professionalism and the way he handled Arkansas’ business in front of the (SEC) conference he just did a great job.

“He and I had a background so I felt very comfortable with him being my boss.”

Miles said his family loved LSU and that was one reason he remained in Baton Rouge.

We are also getting some information from names on the Hot Board and their status as it relates to the search. And we talk about the timeline and staying with the prediction it will be much sooner than later.

For the latest updates visit the Tuesday Coaching Search Thread