We have offered some good deals in the past, but this is our best yet.

Now you can try Jayhawk Slant FREE until spring football. We set the trial ending date of April 15, 2019.

Follow the latest inside the football program, recruiting, and team coverage.

Follow the basketball team with press conference coverage, game analysis, recruiting coverage from our writers and national team.

Discuss all of the Jayhawk news on our KU-only message boards limited to subscribers only.

Find out below how take advantage of our best offer and get Jayhawk Slant free until spring football and all the way through the basketball season.