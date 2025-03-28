Calvin Clements is locking down the left tackle position

For the second straight season the Jayhawks will be replacing a starter at left tackle. One difference heading into next year they have a good idea who their starting left tackle will be.

In the past couple seasons the coaching staff did not know Dominick Puni and Bryce Cabeldue would emerge as their starters. That appears to be different this spring as Calvin Clements appears to have locked down the left side.

The Kansas coaches like to cross-train their linemen, but Clements is cemented in at left tackle.

“He's our guy at left tackle,” said Kansas OL coach Daryl Agpalsa. “Would I flip him? No, I don't think so. What I love about Calvin is you lock him in at left tackle this year, and he's a tackle till the day he's done playing college football. And I think that's where it best fits and it best suits him.”

Clements suffered an injury that sidelined him for several months, but he returned to play in game action last season. He played in a backup role and logged 169 snaps.

“I think I've come along a long way,” Clements said. “I think part of last year was coming back from injury, and you know every day is trying to reach your full potential. I feel like midway through last season, I got back to maybe who I was before the injury and now it's just building off that.”