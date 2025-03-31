Friday’s sellout, series sweep latest in rise of KU baseball support

Kansas has made a variety of headlines this season due to its play on the field. The Jayhawks got out to the best start in program history, with an offense putting up gaudy numbers– including two 20-run performances and a historic five straight home runs. Kansas looks poised to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2014.

However, the biggest story coming out of Lawrence this baseball season is the explosion of fan support. From the first home series against Omaha, where rowdy students stole the show and brought a “Beware of the Hog” banner to Hoglund, to the latest game against Oklahoma State, where Kansas set an attendance record of 2,660 for just the second sellout in Hoglund Ballpark history.

Head coach Dan Fitzgerald, whose career included a stop at premier baseball brand LSU, said the crowds at Hoglund are unlike anything he’s ever seen.

“I think one of the markers of the build that's been amazing is just Jayhawk nation and how they’ve shown up and how electric this place has been,” Fitzgerald said after the Oklahoma State game. “I’ve said it a bunch, but I’ve been so blessed to work at some really cool places with some unbelievable crowds, and I’ve never been in something like this.”

Fitzgerald came to Kansas following a 2022 season where the Jayhawks won four Big 12 games and long-time coach Ritch Price’s retirement. He quickly went to work assembling a roster primarily full of junior college talent, and the program has quickly grown into NCAA Tournament contention in three years.