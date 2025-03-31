Friday’s sellout, series sweep latest in rise of KU baseball support

Kansas has made a variety of headlines this season due to its play on the field. The Jayhawks got out to the best start in program history, with an offense putting up gaudy numbers– including two 20-run performances and a historic five straight home runs. Kansas looks poised to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2014.
However, the biggest story coming out of Lawrence this baseball season is the explosion of fan support. From the first home series against Omaha, where rowdy students stole the show and brought a “Beware of the Hog” banner to Hoglund, to the latest game against Oklahoma State, where Kansas set an attendance record of 2,660 for just the second sellout in Hoglund Ballpark history.
Head coach Dan Fitzgerald, whose career included a stop at premier baseball brand LSU, said the crowds at Hoglund are unlike anything he’s ever seen.
“I think one of the markers of the build that's been amazing is just Jayhawk nation and how they’ve shown up and how electric this place has been,” Fitzgerald said after the Oklahoma State game. “I’ve said it a bunch, but I’ve been so blessed to work at some really cool places with some unbelievable crowds, and I’ve never been in something like this.”
Fitzgerald came to Kansas following a 2022 season where the Jayhawks won four Big 12 games and long-time coach Ritch Price’s retirement. He quickly went to work assembling a roster primarily full of junior college talent, and the program has quickly grown into NCAA Tournament contention in three years.
Michael Brooks is one of the rare pieces who has been around for the entire rebuild. The three-year starter at third base said this has been something he didn’t expect, especially after his first season where the Jayhawks finished under .500.
“It’s awesome. Being here for three years, I never thought that this would happen, especially the first year,” Brooks said. “I love it, and they should come out every game.”
Kansas’ best hitter is one of those trademark junior college additions. Brady Ballinger transferred to Kansas after a year at College of Southern Nevada and has made an instant impact, slashing .418/.581/.775 with eight home runs and 30 RBI through 27 games. He’s become a fan favorite, affectionately nicknamed “Balls,” and said he feeds off the crowd’s energy.
“It’s definitely above what I expected. It’s a great thing as well,” Ballinger said. “I love that the fans are supporting baseball. It’s great to be a part of.”
College baseball as a whole is experiencing a boom in popularity. Teams across the country have experienced rising attendance numbers and have often used Dollar Dog Nights– as Kansas did Friday– to get people in the ballpark.
The 2023 and 2024 College World Series were the most watched on ESPN’s record, with 2023 having a 48% increase from 2022. The 2024 CWS averaged 24,788 fans per game, the most in history. Fitzgerald said he’s always been a college baseball fan, recalling his childhood where he’d race home to watch the games after school.
“As someone who’s loved it his whole life, and played it–certainly not at the level that our guys play at– but then to be coaching and see the growth, it’s incredible,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s an amazing time when you factor in all the nuances of college athletics as well, college baseball is certainly at the forefront.”
With the sweep of Oklahoma State the team pushed its record to 23-6 and was ranked #23 in the Baseball American poll.