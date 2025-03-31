Bangally Kamara emerging as leader of the linebackers

Bangally Kamara was the first transfer portal player to commit to the Jayhawks in the 2025 class. He was playing for South Carolina when he decided to enter the portal and look for a new home.

Before transferring to South Carolina, he was the starting linebacker at Pitt. In 2022 he started 11 games at the “Star” linebacker, a position that plays on the weak side. In 2023 he moved to the “Money” linebacker where he started 10 games.

During his career at Pitt he had 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

When he went in the portal there were several college coaches showing interest in him. The Kansas coaches saw him as a versatile linebacker who could play different positions.

“With a guy like him, you're looking at skill sets and then you're looking at what it is that you're doing schematically that matches those skill sets,” said linebackers coach Chris Simpson. “So, you're putting guys in position that they can use what they're doing to their advantage and our advantage. He's one of those guys that has a broad skill set. We should be able to use him in a lot of different ways.”