Voegele throws gem, KU sets attendance record against Oklahoma State

Kansas (21-6, 4-3 Big 12) took game one of its weekend series 5-2 over Oklahoma State (12-11, 1-4) on Friday at Hoglund Ballpark behind a masterful performance from the Jayhawks’ ace. Dominic Voegele tossed eight innings of two-run ball while tying his career-high of 10 strikeouts.

Voegele was dominant the entire evening. The Preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year played the part, going on a stretch of 13 straight retired batters. He had life throughout his entire start, with his fastball reaching 96 as he struck out the side in the eighth inning.

“I thought Dom was absolutely electric and it was all working,” Dan Fitzgerald said postgame. “That's the best his changeups ever been, on top of, you know, really sharp breaking stuff. And then obviously his fastball was electric.”

Despite being at 108 pitches, Voegele went back out for the ninth to cap off an impressive start. Alex Conover led off the inning with a home run, and Voegele exited to a standing ovation.

Kansas also set an attendance record of 2,660 for the second sellout in Hoglund Ballpark history on Dollar Dog Night against one of the Big 12’s premier baseball brands.

“It's been, you know, really awesome two and a half years and so many special moments to mark different points of the build,” Fitzgerald said. “I think one of the markers of the build that's been amazing is just Jayhawk nation and how they’ve shown up and how electric this place has been.”

The Jayhawks got home runs from Brady Ballinger and Michael Brooks to keep Kansas in front, as runs were hard to come by. Brooks extended his on-base streak to 16 games on a 2-for-3 day at the plate.