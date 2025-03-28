Voegele throws gem, KU sets attendance record against Oklahoma State

Kansas (21-6, 4-3 Big 12) took game one of its weekend series 5-2 over Oklahoma State (12-11, 1-4) on Friday at Hoglund Ballpark behind a masterful performance from the Jayhawks’ ace. Dominic Voegele tossed eight innings of two-run ball while tying his career-high of 10 strikeouts.
Voegele was dominant the entire evening. The Preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year played the part, going on a stretch of 13 straight retired batters. He had life throughout his entire start, with his fastball reaching 96 as he struck out the side in the eighth inning.
“I thought Dom was absolutely electric and it was all working,” Dan Fitzgerald said postgame. “That's the best his changeups ever been, on top of, you know, really sharp breaking stuff. And then obviously his fastball was electric.”
Despite being at 108 pitches, Voegele went back out for the ninth to cap off an impressive start. Alex Conover led off the inning with a home run, and Voegele exited to a standing ovation.
Kansas also set an attendance record of 2,660 for the second sellout in Hoglund Ballpark history on Dollar Dog Night against one of the Big 12’s premier baseball brands.
“It's been, you know, really awesome two and a half years and so many special moments to mark different points of the build,” Fitzgerald said. “I think one of the markers of the build that's been amazing is just Jayhawk nation and how they’ve shown up and how electric this place has been.”
The Jayhawks got home runs from Brady Ballinger and Michael Brooks to keep Kansas in front, as runs were hard to come by. Brooks extended his on-base streak to 16 games on a 2-for-3 day at the plate.
Voegele showcased command of all four pitches, getting strikeouts with his changeups against left-handers and the slider-curveball combination against righties. His fastball sat in the mid-90s the entire night, rearing back and hitting 97 at times.
“Probably the most confident I’ve ever been tonight,” Voegele said. “Having all four pitches, being able to put it where I want it to and throwing them whenever. It felt really good.”
The Jayhawks gave Voegele an early cushion, getting to Oklahoma State starter Harrison Bodendorf in the first. Derek Cerda led off the game with a single before Ballinger put Kansas on the board 2-0 with an opposite-field home run following an eight-pitch at bat.
“I saw a fastball low and away that I knew I could get a hold of and took a good swing at it,” Ballinger said.
Bodendorf went on a stretch of 10 straight retired batters before Ballinger walked in the fifth. Jackson Hauge followed with a single, but Ballinger was caught between second and third on an overthrown pickoff attempt to end the scoring threat.
Voegele matched Bodendorf pitch-for-pitch, tallying three straight one-two-three innings while picking up three strikeouts.
Kansas got into Oklahoma State’s bullpen early in the sixth and was able to extend its lead. Dariel Osoria led the inning off with an infield single, and then Brooks was hit by a pitch. The Jayhawks, an offense traditionally powered by the home run ball, went station to station with a Brady Counsell bunt and Ian Francis RBI groundout to make the score 3-0.
The Cowboys finally got to Voegele in the seventh, with Brayden Smith breaking a streak of 13 straight retired batters with a laser over the right-field fence for a solo home run. Voegele got out of the seventh at 96 pitches and was sent back out for the eighth.
Voegele showed no signs of wear in the eighth, rearing back and striking out the side. Brooks padded the lead in the bottom from with a solo shot to make it 4-1.
Things started to unravel for the Cowboys as the Jayhawks loaded the bases with nobody out. After two strikeouts, Ballinger walked to extend Kansas’ lead to 5-1.
Oklahoma State inched closer as Conover led off the inning with a solo home run. Eric Lin relieved Voegele, with the first two batters reaching against Lin. He struck out Smith, then induced a game-ending double play to end the game.