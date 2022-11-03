The bye week gave the Kansas defense a much-needed break after giving up at least 437 yards of total offense through its last two showings. Struggling to stall the run, KU allowed nearly 300 yards on the ground against the Sooners and coughed up 273 against Baylor in Week 8.

Limited minutes from team sack-leader (6) Lonnie Phelps took away a key playmaker from the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12). Phelps received light reps during the Oklahoma trip due to an injury, but the redshirt junior said on Tuesday that he’s back at full strength.

“The bye week felt real good,” Phelps said. “It got me together. I ain’t got problems with my knee, body, or anything. I feel good and I’m ready to fly around and hit somebody.”

Phelps’ father tweeted in response to his son’s reduced snaps during the matchup against the Sooners. Phelps talked about his father’s role in chasing his football career.

“My dad's my hero because he saved me out of so many situations, bad situations, even some good situations to turned bad,” Phelps said with a smile. “I turn around, he's right there. I turn around now, and I feel like he's right behind me. I love that man.”

Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland said returning Phelps to the regular defensive scheme will be essential as the regular season rounds the corner. Phelps, currently, ranks 35th in the country and third in the Big 12 with 0.75 sacks per game.

“He's doing well,” Borland said. “I think he's been doing well all year. He’s going to help us. I think this last week helped the guy lay back a little bit, just all those accumulating nicks and bumps and bruises and things like that, helps a guy heal up and feel fresher and kind of renew a little bit.”