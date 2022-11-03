Lonnie Phelps back at full strength for Oklahoma State
The bye week gave the Kansas defense a much-needed break after giving up at least 437 yards of total offense through its last two showings. Struggling to stall the run, KU allowed nearly 300 yards on the ground against the Sooners and coughed up 273 against Baylor in Week 8.
Limited minutes from team sack-leader (6) Lonnie Phelps took away a key playmaker from the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12). Phelps received light reps during the Oklahoma trip due to an injury, but the redshirt junior said on Tuesday that he’s back at full strength.
“The bye week felt real good,” Phelps said. “It got me together. I ain’t got problems with my knee, body, or anything. I feel good and I’m ready to fly around and hit somebody.”
Phelps’ father tweeted in response to his son’s reduced snaps during the matchup against the Sooners. Phelps talked about his father’s role in chasing his football career.
“My dad's my hero because he saved me out of so many situations, bad situations, even some good situations to turned bad,” Phelps said with a smile. “I turn around, he's right there. I turn around now, and I feel like he's right behind me. I love that man.”
Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland said returning Phelps to the regular defensive scheme will be essential as the regular season rounds the corner. Phelps, currently, ranks 35th in the country and third in the Big 12 with 0.75 sacks per game.
“He's doing well,” Borland said. “I think he's been doing well all year. He’s going to help us. I think this last week helped the guy lay back a little bit, just all those accumulating nicks and bumps and bruises and things like that, helps a guy heal up and feel fresher and kind of renew a little bit.”
No. 18 Oklahoma State comes to Lawrence, five weeks separated from its bye week, in search of redemption after last Saturday’s 48-0 shutout loss to No. 22 Kansas State. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) offense ranks 35th in the nation heading into Week 9 and will rely on seasoned offensive linemen Hunter Woodard and Preston Wilson up front.
Phelps is no stranger to physical matchups, though. The first-year Jayhawk said Oklahoma State’s offense can click upfront when it finds a rhythm, even if last week’s slow showing in Manhattan tells a different story.
“They’re pretty big dudes,” Phelps said. “They got chemistry with each other, as you can see, but they also have some weaknesses. And we’re going to touch on them.”
A big debatable for the KU/Oklahoma State matchup will be the availability of Cowboys starting quarterback Spencer Sanders. Sanders, a redshirt senior, appeared to re-agitate his right shoulder in the second half of last Saturday’s road trip to Kansas State.
Backup Gunnar Gundy, son of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and redshirt freshman, stepped into the QB role last week against the Wildcats late and finished 2-of-7 passing for 16 yards and an interception. Facing multiple debatable QB situations, Phelps doesn’t change his game plan.
“I play against the backup as if they were the starter,” Phelps said. “I expect them to do the same thing the starter would do… (Sanders) was fast, he can run out of the pocket, stuff like that, I expect the backup to be able to do the same thing and just be ready for it at all times.”